More Participants Wanted For Franconia’s Old Home Day Parade

After being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Franconia’s signature summer event — Old Home Day — is back on for 2021, and its organizers are seeking more participants for the parade down Main Street.
The parade is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
The evening will feature musical entertainment and fireworks.
This year’s theme, conceived by the parade director, is fitting — what did you miss in 2020?
“It was predominantly because almost every event I can think of was canceled last year because of the pandemic,” Director Dennis Hartwell, who also organizes the Christmas parade in Littleton, said Friday. “I am a parade fanatic. I usually go down to Manchester to see the St. Patrick’s Day parade, and that was canceled last year and this year. The Littleton Memorial Day procession was canceled two years in a row. But with many people getting vaccinated, we are now maybe on the road to recovery. The fairs are back this year and things are happening and there is light at the end of the tunnel. Even though we are not 100 percent through this yet, we are at the point where we can get back to 90 percent.”
Last year’s theme was supposed to be Christmas in July, said Franconia Old Home Day chairman and emcee Bill Mellekas.
“Then we changed it to anything you missed in 2020 — Fourth of July, Christmas, Thanksgiving, whatever. It allows people to stretch a little bit more. What you missed in 2020 — it could be anything.”
Earlier in the year, Old Home Day organizers were going to require masks, but masks are now optional.
The plan is for a normal celebration, said Mellekas.
“As far as masks go, that is entirely up to each individual and their feelings,” he said. “It is not mandated.”
The only differences for Old Home Day 2021 will be the day — per a decision from Franconia selectmen and the town administrator, it is on the second Saturday of July whereas it is normally on the first Saturday — and the route.
Instead of going down Route 18/Main Street from about Route 142 to Lafayette Regional School, major construction on Main Street near Route 142 will require parade participants to avoid that stretch.
They will instead gather in the assembly area along Academy Avenue near the Dow, hang a left on Dow Avenue, cross the wooden bridge, hang another left on Main Street and go down Main Street to connect with the normal route and end at the school.
In keeping with tradition to honor local citizens who have made an impact on their community, there will also be a grand marshal.
So far, about eight parade participants have expressed interest.
Parades in political years can draw well more than 30 participants, including floats and antique cars, as well as the Summertime Marching Band, which is returning for 2021.
Mellekas expects a smaller number of participants because 2021 is not a political year, but both he and Hartwell are hoping that more express interest and sign up.
Those interested and seeking an application, which must be submitted for participation, can contact Hartwell at franconiaparade@aol.com or at 603-991-7517.
The application deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
“We are looking for more entries,” said Hartwell.
Those not filing an application before the deadline won’t have their information available for the review stand, he said.
The judging of the floats will take place at noon.
The Franconia Community Church will not have a pancake breakfast this year, but will be serving pies and will have a yard sale.
At night, musical entertainment will be provided by the Wicked Smart Horn Band and the fireworks will be on the Dow.
Mellekas coordinates the nonprofit vendors on Main Street that he said are more than welcome.
Hartwell and Mellekas are looking forward to Old Home Day.
“Even if it’s small, it’s happening,” said Hartwell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.