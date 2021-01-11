More Pay Increases Approved For St. J Firefighters

St. Johnsbury's new fire truck is parked in front of the department's headquarters on Main Street on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Photo by Dana Gray)

St. Johnsbury’s firefighters have negotiated themselves another pay raise.

The town select board on Monday approved a one-year extension to the firefighter contract which calls for a 1 percent increase in pay this year. The raise will come in two steps including a .5 percent increase on July 1, 2021, and another .5 percent increase on Jan. 1, 2022.

