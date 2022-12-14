More Rail Trail Segments Finished

The Vermont Agency of Transportation reported on Wednesday that just one segment of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail remains to be finished.
According to AOT, just a section between Hardwick to Wolcott Village is undone. Segments that were recently finished and will be open for use starting today (Dec 15)are Danville to Hardwick, Wolcott Village to Morrisville and Cambridge to Sheldon.
The plan is to have the final piece of the 93-mile cross-state LVRT done on Feb. 1
“The AOT project team and our partners have worked especially hard in the past year to expedite the construction of the trail,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. “We look forward to the final completion of the trail in February, followed by a grand opening event this spring.”
AOT is working with the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) on potential detours and other ways to mitigate impacts associated with the continued construction work on the remaining trail segment.
The creation of the trail has been several years in the making. Design and permitting began in 2009. The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) started construction in 2014 on the segment from St. Johnsbury to Danville. VAST completed about 33 miles in separate segments, which were funded through federal dollars, local town assistance, private donations and VAST’s own money.
In 2018 VTrans assumed construction responsibility for the remaining miles. In 2020, funding for the completion of the LVRT was approved as Gov. Phil Scott allocated $2.8 million of the FY2021 budget toward the construction of the LVRT. It was matched by $11.3 million in federal funds.
