More Rail Trail Segments Finished
Snowmobile riders travel onto the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail after crossing a bridge over Joes Brook in West Danville on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The Vermont Agency of Transportation reported on Wednesday that just one segment of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail remains to be finished.

According to AOT, just a section between Hardwick to Wolcott Village is undone. Segments that were recently finished and will be open for use starting today (Dec 15)are Danville to Hardwick, Wolcott Village to Morrisville and Cambridge to Sheldon.

