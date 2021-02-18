U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Rep. Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01) recently announced that New Hampshire will receive $1,027,500 from NeighborWorks America. Specifically, the funding was allocated through government funding legislation passed by Congress and signed into law in December and will support affordable housing and community development efforts by four local organizations:
• NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire in Manchester, which will receive $300,000;
• Lakes Region Community Developers in Laconia, which will receive $270,000;
• Affordable Housing, Education and Development (AHEAD), Inc. in Littleton, which will receive $230,000;
• CATCH Neighborhood Housing in Concord, which will receive $227,500.
NeighborWorks America is a public nonprofit organization established by Congress that works to address community development and affordable housing challenges in communities throughout the country. As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Shaheen has been a strong supporter of robust funding for NeighborWorks.
“The lack of affordable housing continues to be a serious issue in New Hampshire that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Shaheen. “That’s why this federal funding is so timely and important. It will support efforts by frontline Granite State organizations to expand access to affordable housing and revitalize neighborhoods throughout our state, while also creating urgently needed new jobs. As negotiations on the next COVID-19 relief package continue, I’ll fight for the inclusion of crucial housing relief so Granite Staters can keep a roof over their heads and survive this crisis.”
“These federal dollars will help support efforts to expand affordable housing in New Hampshire, which has become even more important amid the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis,” Hassan said. “I am grateful to these organizations for their work to support Granite State families that are struggling to stay safe and get the resources that they need. I am focused on working with my colleagues across the aisle to ensure that the next relief package includes critically needed resources to strengthen community development efforts and further support affordable housing in our state.”
“Every Granite Stater needs access to a safe place to live, especially during the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Kuster. “By expanding affordable housing opportunities throughout New Hampshire, this funding will help support struggling individuals and families, create much-needed new jobs, and foster healthy communities. These NeighborWorks America Grant awards will advance our ongoing efforts to ensure every Granite Stater has a roof over their head and a place to call home. I will continue working in Congress to provide support for those who need it most in New Hampshire as we work to get through this pandemic.”
“Providing access to safe, affordable housing for Granite Staters has never been more important than it is right now. I am pleased to see these federal funds support the work of NeighborWorks affiliates throughout New Hampshire as they provide affordable housing, rental and down payment assistance, and support to those in need of a home. As families across the state continue to feel the economic impacts of COVID-19, I will keep working with the delegation to address New Hampshire’s ongoing housing challenges,” said Pappas.
