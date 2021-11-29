More Trouble For Woman Convicted Of Assaulting Cop At Corn Maze

A St. Albans woman convicted of assaulting a police officer at the Great Vermont Corn Maze is in trouble again.
In 2019, Jordan King, 37, pleaded no contest to simple assault, and guilty to disorderly conduct and simple assault on a protected professional by punching and kicking Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Scott Gagnon at the North Danville tourist attraction as he tried to escort her off the property because she was intoxicated.
Caledonia County Superior Court
King had been facing a possible sentence of over four years in prison and $3,000 in fines. However, she received a fully suspended 0-1 year prison sentence with probation as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
But since her conviction, King has been the subject of multiple probation violation complaints with the most recent alleging more alcohol-related hostility towards police.
King denied the allegation in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday and was released on conditions by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
According to court documents, King allegedly violated her probation after being arrested on suspicion of drunken driving by St. Albans Police Ofc. Zachary Koch on the afternoon of Oct. 20.
King has since been charged in Franklin County District Court with DUI, eluding a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and violating conditions of release.
“Officer Koch noted that Ms. King was ‘verbally loud where she was refusing to comply and attempting to provoke officers into tackling her,’” reads the complaint. “Officer Koch noted that while trying to place her into the rear of the caged cruiser, Ms. King began to ‘actively resist by attempting to kick and bite SAPD officers. King refused to get into a half-caged police car and tried to climb up onto the roof by standing onto the rear set of the vehicle.’”
King, who has pleaded not guilty to the Franklin County charges, was also accused earlier this year of calling for the sexual assault and death of another St. Albans police officer’s children.
According to a probation violation complaint filed in February, King lashed out at Ofc. Colton Riley after being arrested for drunken driving on Jan. 11. King is also accused of threatening to kill Ofc. Riley.
