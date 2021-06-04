There will be numerous opportunities for Northeast Kingdom residents to get vaccinated at walk-in clinics in the coming days.
The addition of new clinics was announced Friday by Vermont officials, who continue to promote walk-in vaccination clinics for their accessibility and ease, as the pace of vaccinations has slowed in the Northeast Kingdom and across the state.
“Vermonters have stepped up throughout this pandemic and we are very close to our vaccination goal,” said Governor Scott. “As we’re seeing a slow-down in the number of people being vaccinated, we need those who have not yet gotten their shot to find a clinic today. It has never been easier, with hundreds of clinics across the state. Vaccines are free, safe and very effective – now is the time.”
NEK clinics will be held Sunday at the Lake Seymour Boat Launch in Morgan from 6-9 a.m., Lake Seymour Beach from 9-11 a.m., Lake Willoughby South Beach in Westmore from noon-2 p.m., Lake Willoughby North Beach from 2:30-5 p.m. These are in addition to vaccinations available at North Country Hospital Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and a drive-through clinic at the Barton Fairgrounds Tuesday from 4-8 p.m.
On Friday afternoon a clinic was held at St. Johnsbury School, primarily for 12- 15-year-olds at the school but also open to the general public.
Jesse Dimick, Vaccination Clinic Manager for NVRH, said he only had 20 registrations as of Friday morning but noted the clinic was a late addition and had been open to registrants for just a couple days. “We will have the doses and hopefully people show up,” he said. Last week he coordinated a clinic in Hardwick in which he had up to 250 available doses but there were only about 75 registrants and 20 walk-ins he noted.
NVRH is in the process of winding down its vaccination clinic at the Green Mountain Mall due to dwindling sign-ups and will be there long enough to finish previously scheduled second doses. The hospital will begin offering vaccinations Thursday on its campus at the drive-through location where it has been offering testing. Details are still being worked out but the vaccinations will be offered for a few hours on Thursdays during June and then possibly on Mondays and Thursdays in July, said Dimick.
Vaccinations will also continue to be offered at pop-ups and various clinics by the state as well as at several local pharmacies.
Dimick said he has approached the state to see if allocations of the 1-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for potential clinics at local events such as concerts and community celebrations.
Town by Town Vaccination Data
The Health Department recently launched a new reporting system showing vaccination rates by town, although the data tool comes with caveats that state there are several scenarios in which vaccinations could be attributed to the wrong town, such as when a small town doesn’t have its own zip code or if someone’s vaccination was assigned to the clinic site and not to a town of residence.
The map shows a wide disparity of vaccination rates across the Northeast Kingdom with many towns likely being impacted by these reporting discrepancies cited by the state. For instance, according to the map, Walden, Stannard have vaccination rates at or below 10% - while Greensboro, Hardwick and Danville, which serve Walden and Stannard for postal service, all have vaccination rates above 90%. Likewise, Burke is over 90% while Kirby is at 10% or below, according to the data.
According to the Health Department, the information is used to help understand potential gaps in vaccination coverage and to inform planning discussion while not necessarily providing and fully-vetted assessment of a town’s actual vaccination rate.
Dimick said the data tool had been discussed by local health officials who also noted some odd and suspect values in towns.
“Please use caution when interpreting town data. There are several scenarios where vaccinations are not attributed to the correct town.” warns the Health Department’s website when you launch the map.
According to the Health Department’s longer-running county by county Vaccination Dashboard vaccination progress has stalled in parts of the Kingdom. Over the last week Essex County has only increased its vaccination rate from 55.5% to 56.2%, or by less than 50 people, with 3,078 people getting at least 1 dose. Caledonia County climbed from 65.2% to 66.7% with 17,631 having received at least their first dose, and Orleans County climbed from 64.5% to 65.8% with 15,575 receiving at least their first dose.
The statewide average is now at 78.6%, just shy of Gov. Phil Scott’s goal of 80% to remove most remaining pandemic response restrictions. The pace of new vaccinations have slowed statewide as well, with only 348 people receiving their first shot statewide on Thursday.
New NEK Cases Drop Further
While the pace of vaccinations have slowed, new cases have dropped in the Northeast Kingdom to the lowest level in over 8 months. The NEK has not recorded more than 2 cases per day in over a week and the 7-day average is now just about 1 case per day.
The regional total stands at 2,651 cases with 291 in Essex, 1.073 in Caledonia, and 1,287 in Orleans.
The 7-day average of cases for the NEK hasn’t been this low since early October, before the fall and winter surge kicked in.
