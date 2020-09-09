MORGAN — On Saturday, Sept. 19, Newport Ambulance will host an open house at the company’s new station in Morgan between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The station on Route 111 is next to the Morgan Country Store and houses the ambulance and crew serving Morgan, parts of Holland, Derby and Charleston and Brighton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.