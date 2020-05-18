Morgan Ambulance Station Opens Just As Demand Increases

MORGAN — Newport Ambulance has opened its new Morgan rescue station serving towns east of Derby in the Northeast Kingdom.
The station became operational about a month ago, says Jeff Johansen, executive director of Newport Ambulance Service based in Newport City.
The station and its full-time rescue crews serve the towns of Brighton, Charleston, parts of Derby, Holland and Morgan. The station has two people on duty at all times 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Johansen said.
Newport Ambulance had hoped to open the Morgan station sooner but there was a delay in completing construction due to the governor’s emergency order and stay-at-home guidelines. Carpenters had to stay home, he said.
While the station was being built, Newport Ambulance sent squads out to the eastern service area from the Newport ambulance station on Union Street.
The interior of the Morgan station has the ambulance bay, two bunk rooms and a kitchen and living room. Work continues outside on the grounds and driveway at the station located on Route 111 at Mead Hill Road next to the Morgan Country Store.
The opening has coincided with an increase in calls for service across the Newport Ambulance service area, from its station in the Johnson area to Newport City and Brighton.
“We’ve been fairly slow - a lot of people weren’t going to the hospital,” Johansen said.
People weren’t experiencing workplace injuries or accidents on the road, because people weren’t traveling back and forth to work.
It also reflected the fact that hospitals weren’t doing elective treatments and surgery, and also that some area residents did not want to go to a hospital for emergency care, Johansen said.
Newport Ambulance has five ambulances, including the one based at Morgan.
The 30 full-time and part-time employees will rotate around between the stations, he said. That will help everyone get the experience they need on the roads around the Morgan area, and make sure everyone practices their skills during the busier times out of the Newport station.
Johansen said Newport Ambulance kept everyone working during the shut-down of elective treatments, although some office staff were sent home for a few weeks.
Newport Ambulance will host an open house at the Morgan station as soon as the governor allows larger gatherings, maybe in the fall, Johansen said.
