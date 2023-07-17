Morgan Farm To Be Converted To Streambank Management Area

The Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) was recently awarded nearly $143,000 from the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Water Quality Formula Grant program to complete stream and floodplain restoration work on Valley Brook in Morgan.
Phase 1 of the restoration project will begin in August, and shortly thereafter a transformation will take place on the property off Valley Road. As part of a farm retirement and conservation effort, the former dairy operation will be decommissioned and converted into a VT Fish & Wildlife Department Streambank Management Area (SMA) for use by the public for fishing, hunting, trapping, and wildlife viewing. To preserve the agricultural character of the property and the integrity of the surrounding forests, multiple state agencies stepped up to acquire the property for enjoyment by the public.
As with many century-old farms in Vermont, the streams and wetlands on this portion of Valley Brook were cleared, heavily grazed by cattle, and modified for drainage. This, officials say, results in chronic water quality issues, habitat loss, and erosion that degrades not only the SMA itself but also Lake Seymour further downstream.
Following deconstruction, recycling, and disposal of the barns and structures, crews will remove nearly 4,000 cubic yards of fill that was placed in the floodplain when the barnyard was developed more than a half-century ago. They will also remove nine problematic culverts, reconnect 500 feet of a tributary with its historic channel, plug and fill nearly 1,000 feet of drainage ditches, and decommission 1,200 feet of farm road.
Restoration work will use nearly 250 cubic yards of slash, stumps, and logs to restore habitat complexity and natural stream processes. These actions, officials say, will reduce erosion, increase flood storage, enhance fish passage and habitat, and ultimately improve water quality as the stream continues to heal itself.
Phase 2 of the project, slated for 2024-25, will include a VAST snowmobile crossing upgrade, extensive riparian buffer tree plantings, and ‘daylighting’ and restoration of a buried stream.
Restoration is being led and designed by the Memphremagog Watershed Association in partnership with the Fish & Wildlife Department, Department of Environmental Conservation, Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets, and The Nature Conservancy. Contact Patrick Hurley, MWA project manager with questions at phurley@mwavt.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.