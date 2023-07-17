Morgan Farm To Be Converted To Streambank Management Area
Buy Now

The sun was setting as the two-and-a-half-hour Memphremagog Community Forum ended at Newport's Gateway Center on Aug. 24, 2021. (Photo by Katherine Fiegenbaum)

The Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) was recently awarded nearly $143,000 from the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Water Quality Formula Grant program to complete stream and floodplain restoration work on Valley Brook in Morgan.

Phase 1 of the restoration project will begin in August, and shortly thereafter a transformation will take place on the property off Valley Road. As part of a farm retirement and conservation effort, the former dairy operation will be decommissioned and converted into a VT Fish & Wildlife Department Streambank Management Area (SMA) for use by the public for fishing, hunting, trapping, and wildlife viewing. To preserve the agricultural character of the property and the integrity of the surrounding forests, multiple state agencies stepped up to acquire the property for enjoyment by the public.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments