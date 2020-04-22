State troopers from the Derby barracks arrested a Morgan resident on the charge of violation of prevention abuse order.
It took place April 21 at 10:38 a.m. at a Williams Road location. State police received a report that Raymond Cranton, 38, of Morgan had violated an active abuse prevention order. Investigation revealed Cranton violated an active relief from abuse order by contacting a family member named in the order.
Cranton was arrested, transported to the Derby barracks to be processed, and was held at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 bail. He was due to be in Orleans Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division, on April 22.
