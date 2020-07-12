A Northeast Kingdom man died in a Friday night crash, state police say.
According to police, Gary MeGrath, 59, of Morgan, was driving east on Route 111 at about 10 p.m. when he crossed through the oncoming lane, veered off the roadway and struck a tree.
MeGrath’s 1997 Chevrolet Suburban hit the tree on the driver side and he was trapped until Derby Line Fire Department members extricated him from the vehicle, state police said.
MeGrath was taken to North Country Hospital in Newport where he succumbed to his injuries.
The vehicle was totaled.
Police say alcohol appears to have played a role in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
