Shawn Gallagher, 32, of Morgan, was cited for domestic assault following an incident in Morgan. According to a report, Vermont State Police received a 9-1-1 call that claimed Gallagher had struck someone in the face.
Gallagher was placed under arrest and held in Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $1,500 bail. Gallagher was scheduled to appear in Orleans County Superior Court July 15.
