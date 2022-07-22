EAST BURKE — Moriah “Mo” Wilson routinely fought gravity…
and won.
She was an elite cyclist whose ability to crush uphill segments made her a top racer on the U.S. gravel and mountain biking circuit.
Following her tragic death, a new trail in her name will inspire others to keep climbing.
“Moriah’s Ascent” is a near mile-long climb under construction by the Kingdom Trails Association.
It’s a fitting tribute to Wilson, who performed better as the grade grew steeper.
“She was an absolute climbing machine,” said her brother, Matt. “I know when I go out and ride [the Moriah’s Ascent] trail, I’ll be thinking of how she would just be hammering up it way faster than me.”
Wilson was coming off a series of wins in the spring, and was set to compete in the 150-mile Gravel Locos race in Texas, when she was shot and killed in Austin on May 11. She was 25.
Her death was deeply felt by members of the tight-knit Kingdom Trails community.
Wilson was raised alongside the sprawling KTA trail system, spent countless hours honing her skills there, and was well-known in local cycling circles.
A Kingdom Trails social media post described her as “a former KT employee, babysitter to many in the KT family, consummate riding buddy, mentor and model to aspiring young riders, and much, much more.”
Wilson had been the pride of Kingdom Trails. Following her death, the group decided to celebrate her memory.
Trail manager CJ Scott recommended that a proposed trail be named for her, and ground was broken on June 25.
Among the volunteers who helped on that first day of work were Wilson’s parents, Eric and Karen.
“It was very moving,” said Eric. “We feel honored that they would want to do this.”
The trail, he said, “is something that will always be there. I think it’s a nice tribute to her”
A star skier in her younger years, Wilson competed for Burke Mountain Academy and Dartmouth College. Her father was a U.S. Ski Team member and her aunt was an Olympic Nordic skier.
Cycling had been an off-season training activity. Then, when her alpine career ended, she switched gears.
Dedicated and driven, she became a professional mountain bike and gravel racer, and was a rising star in the sport. This year she racked up nearly ten wins before the summer season and was described by VeloNews as “the winningest woman in the American off-road scene.”
Although her life was cut short, she left an indelible legacy.
Those who knew her have attempted to turn tragedy into triumph over the past two months.
Her family founded the Moriah Wilson Foundation to support equitable access to sports, recreation and educational programs for women.
Meanwhile, Kingdom Trails created Moriah’s Ascent. The trail is being built by the NorthWoods Stewardship Center’s historic first all-female crew, the Kingdom Trails Crew, and volunteers.
The Burke Town School, where Wilson’s mother has taught for many years, will provide long-term care and maintenance as the stewards of Moriah’s Ascent.
For family members, the trail will be a lasting reminder of Wilson, her spirit, and her association with KTA and the surrounding community.
“I think it just really solidifies her connection with this place,” said her brother.
Beyond being an uphill climb, the trail carries other reminders of Wilson.
A Kingdom Trails spokesperson said that “the trail passes through an old sugar bush where we have found some old sugaring buckets, serendipitously Moriah was known for her love of maple creemees.”
The sap buckets conjured deeper memories for Wilson’s brother. He remembered when they explored the woods behind their family home together as kids and unearthed old farm and sugaring equipment, including tin buckets, from the mud.
“I just thought about those times with her, and summer days in Burke, and exploring the woods and finding those remnants of a long time ago,” he said.
Moriah’s Ascent should be completed next month. No opening date has been set.
When the trail comes online, the Wilson family looks forward to hopping on their bikes and taking a spin, reconnecting with her memory through a favorite shared activity.
It is described as a meandering one-way climb through deciduous and coniferous forest, featuring a bridge and scenic views, with a “few punchy sections.”
Her father noted, “it’s going to be a challenging ride.”
And if his legs start to ache and his lungs start to burn, he said, he’ll look to his daughter for inspiration to keep going.
“I know when I ride it, I’ll remember how good and strong she was. And it will help me get to the top.”
