ST. JOHNSBURY — A steady stream of bundled clothing, footwear and quilts were wheeled into the Northeast Kingdom Community Action’s Lincoln Street property, Thursday, courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Several Mormon church volunteers from the area worked with NEKCA workers to unload a tractor-trailer unit that had been filled in Salt Lake City with items destined to assist those in need in the Northeast Kingdom. Volunteers inside the trailer handed off bundles to people on the ground who in turn helped load the bundles onto hand carts that were wheeled by others into the NEKCA facility. It took multiple rooms in the building to accommodate more than 200 bundles of donated items.

