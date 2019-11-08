Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Volunteers outside the Northeast Kingdom Community Action building in St. Johnsbury, unload a truck full of bundled clothing, shoes and quilts The items were donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for NEKCA to distribute to those in need throughout the region. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Becca Lewis, left, and Joy Ely show appreciation for quilts donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Northeast Kingdom Community Action for distribution to people in need in the region. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Northeast Kingdom Community Action employees and volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather outside the NEKCA building in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, after unloading more than 200 bundles of clothing and other items donated by the church for NEKCA to share with area people in need. From left are Homer Peake, Carol Casey, Mo Cerutter, Ruth Goodrich, Adam Porter, Sarah Porter, Julian French, Bobbie Lepine, Becca Lewis, April Kelly, Sam Hendrick, Joy Ely, Jillian Ruggles, Stuart Brown, Bryan Williams and Jean Goodrich. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A steady stream of bundled clothing, footwear and quilts were wheeled into the Northeast Kingdom Community Action’s Lincoln Street property, Thursday, courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Several Mormon church volunteers from the area worked with NEKCA workers to unload a tractor-trailer unit that had been filled in Salt Lake City with items destined to assist those in need in the Northeast Kingdom. Volunteers inside the trailer handed off bundles to people on the ground who in turn helped load the bundles onto hand carts that were wheeled by others into the NEKCA facility. It took multiple rooms in the building to accommodate more than 200 bundles of donated items.
