Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
St. Johnsbury Fire Department Capt. Mike Pelow helps control traffic at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in East St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Also pictured is Jeremy Brill, father of Kelly Renna, 19, who was a driver in one of the vehicles and was taken to the hospital with a minor injury. The other driver in the crash, Roger Herrell, 42, was not hurt. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Department Capt. Mike Pelow helps control traffic at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in East St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Also pictured is Jeremy Brill, father of Kelly Renna, 19, who was a driver in one of the vehicles and was taken to the hospital with a minor injury. The other driver in the crash, Roger Herrell, 42, was not hurt. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Department Capt. Mike Pelow helps control traffic at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in East St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Also pictured is Jeremy Brill, father of Kelly Renna, 19, who was a driver in one of the vehicles and was taken to the hospital with a minor injury. The other driver in the crash, Roger Herrell, 42, is pictured looking into his Dodge Durango. He was not hurt. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Department Capt. Mike Pelow helps control traffic at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in East St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Also pictured is Jeremy Brill, father of Kelly Renna, 19, who was a driver in one of the vehicles and was taken to the hospital with a minor injury. The other driver in the crash, Roger Herrell, 42, was not hurt. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Department Capt. Mike Pelow helps control traffic at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in East St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Also pictured is Jeremy Brill, father of Kelly Renna, 19, who was a driver in one of the vehicles and was taken to the hospital with a minor injury. The other driver in the crash, Roger Herrell, 42, was not hurt. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Department Capt. Mike Pelow assists at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in East St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Department Capt. Mike Pelow helps control traffic at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in East St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Also pictured is Jeremy Brill, father of Kelly Renna, 19, who was a driver in one of the vehicles and was taken to the hospital with a minor injury. The other driver in the crash, Roger Herrell, 42, is pictured looking into his Dodge Durango. He was not hurt. (Photo by Dana Gray)
EAST ST. JOHNSBURY — Traffic was slowed to one lane on Route 2 Wednesday morning for a crash that totaled two vehicles and injured one of the drivers.
Kelly Renna, 19, of St. Johnsbury, was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital by CALEX for an injury she suffered in the crash. State Police Trooper Jason Schlesinger reported that it was a minor injury and that she was released from the hospital soon after being evaluated.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.