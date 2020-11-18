EAST ST. JOHNSBURY — Traffic was slowed to one lane on Route 2 Wednesday morning for a crash that totaled two vehicles and injured one of the drivers.

Kelly Renna, 19, of St. Johnsbury, was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital by CALEX for an injury she suffered in the crash. State Police Trooper Jason Schlesinger reported that it was a minor injury and that she was released from the hospital soon after being evaluated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments