A Newbury man has been accused of adding insult to injury during a burglary at a St. Johnsbury business.
Joshua Kearney, 22, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Sept. 9 to charges of burglary, grand larceny, violating conditions of release and unlawful mischief. Judge Mary Miles Teachout released Kearney on an unsecured $1,000 appearance bond and conditions that he not go onto the property of Morrison’s Feed Bag at 4434 Memorial Drive while the case is pending.
