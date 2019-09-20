A Newbury man has been accused of adding insult to injury during a burglary at a St. Johnsbury business.

Joshua Kearney, 22, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Sept. 9 to charges of burglary, grand larceny, violating conditions of release and unlawful mischief. Judge Mary Miles Teachout released Kearney on an unsecured $1,000 appearance bond and conditions that he not go onto the property of Morrison’s Feed Bag at 4434 Memorial Drive while the case is pending.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.