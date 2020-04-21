LOWELL — Firefighters from across the region were able to rescue 40 to 50 cows out of a barn on fire in Lowell early Monday evening, fire chiefs said. Unfortunately, eight animals could not be saved.
The Lowell Fire Department said the fire is not believed to be suspicious.
The fire closed Vermont Route 100 between Stephenson Road and the Westfield town line for about six hours, Vermont State Police reported.
Robert Raboin, 88, and his wife and sons run the Raboin family farm, a three-generation effort, according to a Go Fund Me fundraiser launched by friends and neighbors.
“The Raboins have been in their farm in Lowell for over 60 years, and at 88 years of age, Robert Raboin still works 7 days a week with the help of his sons and wife to maintain one of Vermont’s most authentic family dairy farms.
“We all know just how difficult it is as a dairy farmer, and we asked of you in these uncertain times to please consider our own good fortune, and to give any denomination possible to help this family,” says fundraiser organizer Jason Boutin of North Troy.
He is calling the barn a total loss.
Firefighters responded at 7:11 p.m. to the call of a barn fire at a farm on 407 Route 100 in Lowell. The fire spread throughout the barn, forcing some firefighters to try to suppress the fire, while others worked to get the cows out.
Joining the Lowell department were firefighters from North Troy, Troy Volunteer Fire Department and North Hyde Park/Eden and Missisquoi Ambulance. Plus Troy VFD stated that citizens showed up to help in any way they could.
“We wish to extend our sympathies to the farm owners who are genuine people,” the Troy VFD stated.
