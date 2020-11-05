Most Derby Elementary Classes Back At School

Two positive COVID-19 cases affected in-person education at Derby Elementary School in recent weeks. (File Photo)

DERBY — Some Derby Elementary students continue to learn virtually from home in reaction to a second positive case of COVID-19 among the school community.

As of Thursday, all the fifth grade students and one classroom of second graders continue to learn at home, said John Castle, superintendent of North Country Supervisory Union.

