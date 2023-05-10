Most NEK Reps Against Override Of Gov’s Climate Bill Veto

A single party defection is expected today among Northeast Kingdom representatives who cast their votes concerning Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of S.5, legislation to create a “Clean Heat Standard” in the state.
There are seven Democrats serving NEK towns in the Statehouse, and all but one of them, Rep. Dennis LaBounty, of Lyndon, will vote to override the veto and confirm the legislation. There are nine members of the Republican party serving towns in the NEK, and all of them will vote to sustain the veto.
The vote on the veto is planned for today.
The 10 to 6 regional response to sustain the veto will not be reflective of the expected outcome in the full House. The expectation is that a sufficient majority of representatives in the Democrat-dominated House of Representatives will override the veto.
The bill, called the “Affordable Heat Act,” would establish a process through which the cost of “clean” heat credits are charged to “obligated parties” who deal in the delivery of fossil heating fuels - oil, propane, natural gas, coal and kerosene - into Vermont. The money collected will go toward efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
How such legislation would impact the cost of a gallon of heating fuel for the average Vermonter heating with propane or oil has been the source of much comment and contention. Opponents of the bill say the cost will be significant; proponents say it won’t be that bad.
The unknown financial impact led the Sen. Jane Kitchel-led Senate Appropriations Committee to place a “checkback” provision in S.5, which requires a Legislative vote in 2025 to support or reject the implementation of the provisions of the bill. Between now and then, the Public Utility Commission is tasked with creating the mechanisms to implement the details in the legislation.
Opponents, including Gov. Scott, fear that the “checkback” provision won’t be an effective opportunity to alter or block a process that’s in the works through the efforts of the PUC.
How They’ll Vote
Together with Rep. LaBounty, the nine Republican NEK-town representatives who will be voting to support the veto are Rep. Scott Beck, Caledonia-Essex (Concord, Kirby and St. Johnsbury); Mark Higley, of Lowell, and Michael Marcotte, of Coventry, R-Orleans-Lamoille (Coventry, Eden, Irasburg, Jay, Lowell, Newport Town, Troy and Westfield); Larry Labor, Essex-Orleans (Averill, Brighton, Canaan, Charleston, Holland, Lemington, Lewis, Morgan and Norton); Woody Page, Orleans 2 (Newport City); Joe Parsons, Orange-Caledonia (Groton, Newbury and Topsham); Brian Smith, Orleans 1 (Derby); Rep. Terri Williams, Essex-Caledonia (Bloomfield, Brunswick, Burke, Concord, East Haven, Gilman, Granby, Lunenburg, Maidstone and Victory); Rep Charles Wilson, Caledonia 3 (Lyndon, Sutton, Newark, Sheffield and Wheelock)
The remaining six representatives in the NEK who will vote to override the veto are all Democrats. They are Rep. Scott Campbell, Caledonia-Essex (Concord, Kirby and St. Johnsbury); Rep. Henry Pearl, D-Caledonia-Washington (Cabot, Danville and Peacham); Rep. Bobby Farlice-Rubio, Caledonia 1 (Barnet, Ryegate and Waterford); Katherine Sims, Orleans 4 (Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro); David Templemen, Orleans 3 (Barton, Brownington and Westmore); Chip Troiano, of Stannard, Caledonia 2 (Hardwick, Walden and Stannard)
Rep. Templeman said he will vote to override the veto, but he’s not a fan of the legislation. He said he believes voting against his own dominant party would not be prudent as a freshman legislator hoping to introduce future legislation to counter the harmful impacts of the bill. Besides, he said that even if he voted no, the majority has enough votes to override.
“My no-vote would have no effect to stop this legislation,” he said in an email. “At this point, the best I can hope for is to put forth damage-control legislation next session that can protect the working people of my district from the badly thought out aspects of this bill.”
Rep. LaBounty said his vote to support the governor’s veto aligns with what the majority of his constituents want.
“I got three constituents that said they supported (S.5) and pushing 100 that didn’t. So, my vote (against the bill) is how they wanted me to vote,” he said.
All Republicans voting to sustain the veto said that action would honor what they hear from constituents.
“I have heard from over a hundred people, and almost all have said no to S5!” said Rep. Smith.
“I will uphold the Governor’s veto and, yes, I am confident of this vote as there is overwhelming rejection of S.5!” said Rep. Wilson.
“99.99% of them (constituents who have commented on the legislation) are asking (some pleading) for me to vote no on S5,” Rep. Williams said.
“All of the emails and the constituents that I have spoken with both on the phone and at my store overwhelmingly are against S.5 and have instructed me to vote to sustain the Governor’s veto,” said Rep. Marcotte.
“I have received hundreds of emails opposing S.5, less than ten supportive,” Rep. Beck said. “I’m confident that a strong majority of people from the Cal-Esx district oppose S.5.”
Rep. Campbell, who serves in the same district as Beck, said he’s heard from supporters and opponents of the bill and isn’t sure what the majority response has been, but regardless he believes his support of S.5 is warranted. “I am convinced it is wise and prudent public policy,” he said. “I believe firmly the AHA addresses the needs of low- and moderate-income folks, and of Vermont’s economy, far more responsibly than kicking the can down the road.”
For Rep. Pearl, he said his vote to override is “an appropriate reflection of my constituents.” He said the opposition has been from people who don’t fully understand what the legislation proposes to do.
“After talking with many of them who oppose it, they actually come to realize that much of the information they have heard is false and they actually do support its intent,” said Rep. Pearl.
Rep. Troiano also said people who take the time to understand the bill are supportive. “The responses I received were all very thankful for the accurate information that I put forth and were then very encouraging to support this bill … What I received from the opposition was a canned letter drafted by the Fuel Dealers based on misinformation regarding the increased cost of home heating fuel oil.”
Rep. Farlice-Rubio said his vote to override is based on the merits of the legislation and a belief that the “check back” provision will serve its purpose. “If I am re-elected in 2024, and if the price for Affordable Heat is truly too high, then I will work to lower the cost, or I will vote against it, once we know the actual price. I will always base my vote on facts, and not on the fear made from misinformation.”
He also said there hasn’t been significant opposition from people in his district.
“I’ve only heard from less than a dozen folks that are strongly against S.5 in my district, out of over 4,000 voters,” he said.
Rep. Sims said supporting S.5 is the opportunity needed for the PUC to do the work to determine whether establishing a clean heat standard is the right path forward.
“We need more information in order to enact policy that makes the transition away from fossil fuels affordable and accessible to all, while building our collective climate resilience,” she said.
“I’ve heard from many constituents on the bill. Some are worried, others have questions, some oppose it, and others support it. Across all those categories, I find that the majority of Vermonters agree that we need more information and that’s why I’m voting yes,” said Rep. Sims.
