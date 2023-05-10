Most NEK Reps Against Override Of Gov’s Climate Bill Veto
Rep. Dennis LaBounty addresses a crowd of people gathered in the St. Johnsbury House on Monday, March 27, 2023, for a Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A single party defection is expected today among Northeast Kingdom representatives who cast their votes concerning Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of S.5, legislation to create a “Clean Heat Standard” in the state.

There are seven Democrats serving NEK towns in the Statehouse, and all but one of them, Rep. Dennis LaBounty, of Lyndon, will vote to override the veto and confirm the legislation. There are nine members of the Republican party serving towns in the NEK, and all of them will vote to sustain the veto.

