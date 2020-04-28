Most of the 35 COVID-19 inmates being held in quarantine at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility (NERCF) in St. Johnsbury are still testing positive for the virus.
“Right now there’s currently 29 inmates that are still showing positive and seven are now negative,” said Department of Corrections Facilities (DOC) Executive Al Cormier as he briefed the St. Johnsbury Select Board Monday night. “We’ve had a number of inmates that have been tested three times. We’re actually going on our fourth test for some of these guys — they’re testing positive then they’re testing negative — then they’re positive again … It’s very bizarre to us.”
The inmates were being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans when they first tested positive for the virus. They were then transferred to a special COVID-19 surge site set up at NERCF and retested again on April 20.
DOC officials say the need is to see two negative tests for each inmate before they are removed from isolation at NERCF.
Cormier said despite the positive tests, all of the St. Johnsbury inmates remain asymptomatic.
“They’re not showing any symptoms,” said Cormier. “We’re seeing this with 17 of our (infected) staff members in St. Albans as well. Some of them have been retested at least three times and still showing up as positive. A couple of them have been a negative result and then come back positive again. It’s just very bizarre how weird this virus really is and how people are still holding onto it and carrying it. We don’t know if they’re contagious, we don’t know of they’re spreaders … We don’t know anything other than they’re still showing up positive and are asymptomatic.”
