Most St. Johnsbury Properties Lose Value In Reappraisal

St. Johnsbury property owners started receiving notices this week with proposed values for their homes and businesses based on the recently conducted reappraisal, but what it all might mean for tax bills is still a long way off.
This is the first town-wide reappraisal St. Johnsbury has conducted since 2009. The town hired New England Municipal Consultants in 2017 to complete the reappraisal for the 2020 Grand List and the results of that multi-year process are now nearing completion.
During a select board meeting last month, Bill Krajenski, president of NEMC, told the board the reappraisal was showing property values were all over the board and there would be numerous adjustments.
“I think everybody needs to be aware that this is not gonna be an easy reappraisal,” said Krajenski. “A lot of people with a value going up, a lot of people with a value going down.”
An analysis of the proposed values posted to the town’s website this week confirms Krajenski’s warnings to the board.
Of the 2,867 properties listed in the Preliminary Property Valuation Report, 851 parcels had values increase, 1,983 parcels saw a decrease in value, and only 32 stayed the same.
Some of the swings were notable as well. The largest increases and decreases were on commercial or industrial properties, with the Green Mountain Mall seeing a decrease of nearly $4 million in valuation from $8.65 million in 2019 to $4.71 million in the proposed 2020 value.
Weidmann Electrical saw a $1.27 million decrease in value at the manufacturing facility on Route 5, going from $9.64 million to $8.37 million.
On the other end of the spectrum was Green Mountain Power, which owns numerous parcels in town, but one bunch labeled various locations had an increase in value of nearly $1.38 million, going from $7.86 million to $9.23 million.
One of the NSA facilities in the industrial park also saw a 7-figure increase of $1.14 million, climbing from $2.20 million to $3.35 million.
Residential properties also saw a wide range of adjustments, with some remaining at their previous values and a handful of homes moving by over $100,000 both up and down.
John Guertin, an employee of NEMC who was working in the St. Johnsbury Assessor’s office Thursday afternoon, said most town residents should have received their preliminary notice of reappraisal this week.
Any property owners with concerns or questions about their proposed values are invited to contact the St. Johnsbury Assessor’s office and/or schedule an informal hearing with NEMC representatives to discuss and review the values and advocate for any adjustments.
Guertin said he had been fielding calls from people, either asking questions or booking hearings. He said, though, the phone wasn’t ringing off the hook.
These hearing will be held from June 8-17 and could result in a change in value, but don’t represent the last opportunity property owners have to question their valuations.
Once NEMC finalizes its work by July, property owners will be notified of their official valuation in the 2020 Grand List and then have a grievance period in which to question the values.
What all this means to property tax bills is a moving target, said Town Clerk Stacy Jewell.
According to the Preliminary Property Valuation Report posted online, the proposed 2020 Grand List has a total town-wide value $35 million less than the 2019 Grand List, with the proposed 2020 Grand List totaling $520.4 million compared to 2019’s $555.6 million.
Jewell said that would result in an increase in the base municipal tax rate, all other factors like total spending being the same.
The fact that the grand list is likely to be adjusted between now and July, combined with remaining questions over what the Vermont Legislature may do to the education rate, means trying to determine a property tax bill at this point would be fruitless.
“I have no idea at this point what tax bills will look like,” said Jewell, adding she hadn’t even attempted to estimate the tax on her own home based on the new property value proposals because of all the variables still up in the air.
Jewell did say the reappraisal will likely mean tax bills will go out a week or two later than normal. While they traditionally have been sent out the third week of August, she is now expecting they will be finalized and mailed the first week of September. At this point the due dates of mid October and mid March remain. The town is required to send out the tax bills one month before their due date.
Jewell urged residents to make sure they have their homestead declarations submitted on time, as there could be a several hundred dollar swing in property tax bills if someone did not receive the residential tax rate.
