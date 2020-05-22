NORTHEAST KINGDOM — One of the many sectors of the economy dealt a major blow by the Coronavirus pandemic has been lodging establishments — which were essentially shuttered in mid-March when the governor declared a State of Emergency across Vermont.
Some motels have seen business trickle in to provide lodging for essential workers, and others have stepped up to fill a housing void by opening their doors to people experiencing homelessness.
Four motels in the Northeast Kingdom fall into that category.
At the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury, many of the motel’s rooms are, right now, home for people the State of Vermont is housing temporarily to ensure that homeless people are not on the streets.
Darcie McCann, executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, on Friday said, “These are trying times, like none we have ever experienced in our lifetime, and I applaud these lodging establishments for looking at ways to remain viable during this pandemic.”
“There will be a time when we will return to what is our new normal, and I hope the steps they have taken now will ensure their operation long into the future,” McCann said.
Drew Patel, general manager of the Fairbanks Inn, reached on Friday afternoon, said, “It has helped to pay the bills.”
He said if the motel had to be closed down completely, there would be “no money coming in, this helps a whole lot.”
For the St. Johnsbury District, the Vermont Department of Children and Families reported on Friday that 38 households without children and 13 households with children are being provided general assistance and temporary motel lodging during the pandemic.
The Newport office reported 16 households without children and one household with children registering as homeless through the program.
Statewide those numbers fit into 1,274 households without children which are reported to be homeless, and 186 homeless households receiving help who have children.
According to DCF spokeswoman Luciana DiRuocco, there are 33 households at the Colonnade and 27 at Fairbanks.
Two other motels, Maurice’s in Canaan, and the Pinecrest Motel & Cabins in Barton, are likewise housing homeless individuals and families temporarily, the Northeast Kingdom Community Action agency earlier said.
State officials were not able to comment on whether people from outside of the NEK’s three counties are among the people being lodged in the local motels saying, “We don’t have this data.”
At the Pinecrest Motel & Cabins, co-manager Sharon Caroli ,who runs the property with her husband Jay, said on Friday, “We have had a relationship with the state for a number of years now, and it’s usually just in the winter months … It’s actually been really great for us over the last couple of winters, because summer is our busy season and it supplements our summers.”
“We were pretty grateful that we already had that relationship,” she said.
Caroli said a number of the guests there now were with the motel over the winter and their stays were extended. She said, “Most people are really happy to be here and are really respectful … We’ve kind of created a little neighborhood here.”
She said there has been some damage to rooms and some disrespect, and the couple, who live at the property with their own family, have had to ask some people to leave.
There has been some theft, some broken windows, and more, said Caroli, but those are the exceptions, she said.
Caroli said the motel has some liability in taking the guests through the voucher program, but she said, “Honestly we’re really grateful because without it there would be no income coming in at all.”
“There are some really nice families with kids, she said. “It’s a little bit weird that there’s a community, but people can’t really socialize.”
The business has 10 cabins and 7 motel rooms and at present, “all but three are rented are rented through this program, and so as of this weekend, two of the three cabins that are left are being rented by Vermonters just for the weekend because they’ve opened up rentals for Vermonters.”
Caroli said the state has been increasing the voucher program two weeks at a time, and the most recent letter the motel received noted that homeless Vermonters will continue to be housed through the general assistance program. She said she expects that the state will extend the stays for the guests until June 15, the most recent extension of the stay home order.
She said the local schools and agencies which have been networking with the motels have provided a lot of support, “It kind of leaves you with a really nice feeling that we live in a community that takes care of each other.”
The newspaper’s request for the cost of the expansion of the motel voucher program since the pandemic, and what the motel voucher costs were pre-pandemic for Vermont were not available by press time.
One of the Northeast Kingdom motel owners who asked the name of the establishment not be included said there have been problems using their properties as temporary shelters.
He said people have had to be removed by police, and there have been drug issues, which police in both Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury confirmed since the motels have been used as temporary shelters.
Motel owners across the entire state are seeing people causing destruction of property at the motels, the owner said.
He said he has no idea how long the state plans to lodge homeless people in motels across Vermont.
Earlier, the state DCF indicated it did not plan to displace people from the motel voucher program on May 15, the earlier date for the Stay Home, Stay Safe order now extended through mid-June.
In a typical year, people are lodged during extreme cold weather by the state, through a motel voucher program that allows local agencies to help find emergency housing to place people, but this year, as winter came to a close, the global pandemic stepped in, and keeping people safely housed and socially distanced became a public health need.
Homeless Housing Included In State Recovery Plan
Those families and others have been placed in motels as the state works to address longer-term housing plans, which was addressed in the Governor’s announcement on Wednesday for $400 million in an economic relief and recovery package.
Those funds are earmarked to come from the $1.25 billion Vermont received from the Federal CARES Act for pandemic-related economic relief.
Housing relief is targeted in the first phase of the two-phase rollout the governor hopes to obtain legislative approval for, according to the package announced this wee.
A Rental Housing Stabilization Fund for property owners and a Re-Housing Recovery Fund to address homelessness in Vermont were identified in the package this week.
Of $50 million aimed at housing, $42 million is earmarked for rental housing stabilization funds, while $8 million is aimed at “emergency housing rehabilitation grants and forgivable loans to make up to 250 units of housing available to re-house homeless families experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 outbreak,” the recovery package announced by the Scott administration this week detailed.
