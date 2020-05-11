ST. JOHNSBURY — The Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue is being used temporarily to house homeless people during the Coronavirus pandemic crisis by the State of Vermont’s Economic Services Division, and local police have been called to the motel multiple times in recent weeks, said St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page.
“We have dealt with individuals that have been placed there from other towns, like Barre, and I had heard that Barre and other towns are experiencing the same,” Page said. “We have had to respond to the Inn more frequently lately.”
A review of recent calls to the motel showed a number of disputes were reported, including between clients of Economic Services, information provided by the police department shows.
• May 5: Police searched a vehicle and found suspected drugs after executing a search warrant in a car at the motel.
• May 6: A domestic assault at the motel led to two arrests.
• May 7: The motel asked for help removing a female from the premises, approved by the Economic Services staff.
• May 8: Fairbanks Inn requesting two people be removed for drug activity.
A number of Notice of Trespass orders have been issued connected with the motel recently, as well, Page said.
In Lyndonville, where homeless people are likewise being temporarily lodged by the state at the Colonnade Inn at the corner of Route 5 and Back Center Road, there has also been an uptick in calls, reported Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris on Tuesday.
As of May 6, Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) Executive Director Jenna O’Farrell reported these numbers for people using the state’s homeless voucher program at local motels:
• Colonnade Inn (Lyndonville) 54 adults, 15 children;
• Fairbanks Inn (St. Johnsbury), 40 adults, 11 children;
• Pinecrest Motel & Cabins (Barton), 19 adults, three children;
• Maurice’s Motel (Canaan) four adults, one child.
Plans to Bridge Homeless to More Stable Housing
On April 30, in a memo issued from Ken Schatz, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF), wrote to the Vermont Coaltition to End Homelessness, as well as the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance, about the COVID Recovery Motel Transition Timing.
He wrote that the DCF and the Vermont Agency of Human Services (AHS) “As Vermont begins an initial phase of COVID recovery, the DCF and AHS have turned to the task of decreasing of Vermonters in motels for emergency housing - currently over 1,300 households - in a responsible way.”
“We want to assure our community partners, the Legislature, and the public that May 15, 2020 is not a hard stop when guests in motels are turned out onto the streets,” Schatz wrote. “We are planning a phased approach to achieve positive outcomes in stable housing for the families and individuals currently being served.”
The update said DCF has no plans to cease housing vulnerable Vermonters on May 15.
“A phased approach to reducing the numbers of Vermonters in emergency motels is necessary to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19 and in recognizing the stress and anxiety produced by living in a time of global pandemic - particularly for people with housing crises and who may have complex trauma and medical histories,” Schatz wrote.”
The memo concluded, stating, “DCF and AHS are diligently and expeditiously working on a plan to transition away from the wide-scale use of motels.”
LI’s Mathewson House No Longer Family Shelter
A temporary shelter for homeless families, offered by Lyndon Institute at the Mathewson House, a vacant dorm on the campus in Lyndon Center, is not being used any longer, said Mike Lowe, the assistant head for advancement at the independent high school.
LI had offered use of the vacant dorm during the pandemic to assist homeless families, at no charge.
Lowe said the shelter ceased being used early last week, when he was notified by staff from the Northeast Kingdom Community Action Agency that, “The decision was made to move the families now because our local hotels are beginning to fill up with families from other areas, and (Joy Ely, from NEKCA) wanted the local families to get in while space was left.”
O’Farrell, NEKCA’s executive director, on Tuesday said, “To minimize the strain on our direct care staff and maximize our potential in offering essential services, we were fortunate to be able to consolidate operations using the existing capacity at our partner hotels,” said O’Farrell of the Mathewson House. “Therefore, the consolidated efforts eliminated the need to staff another property.”
