Motels Reap Windfall Through Homeless Voucher Program
The Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 11, 2021.

NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Taxpayers are spending millions to house the homeless in local hotels.

The Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury has been paid $1.8 million through the state’s emergency motel voucher program for people who are homeless, while the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon has received more than $850,000.

