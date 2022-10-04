Motels Reap Windfall Through Homeless Voucher Program

NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Taxpayers are spending millions to house the homeless in local hotels.
The Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury has been paid $1.8 million through the state’s emergency motel voucher program for people who are homeless, while the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon has received more than $850,000.
Totals are for the current year through Oct.1, according to state officials.
Those numbers do not reflect hidden costs to the community.
Police, fire and EMS responses to the Fairbanks Inn increased from 28 in the first half of 2019 (January to June) to 111 in the same span this year, according to department records.
The majority of those were police responses, which skyrocketed from 17 to 64 in that same period.
While most incidents have been minor squabbles and vandalism, some incidents have been more serious, notably when two people connected with a drug-related shooting were found staying together in a Fairbanks’ room earlier this year.
As a result of those issues, St. Johnsbury has forbidden the Fairbanks Inn from acting as a homeless shelter any longer.
Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung issued a violation notice to the motel in August, ruling the Fairbanks Inn was illegally being used as a temporary overnight homeless shelter without Development Review Board approval.
The DRB upheld that ruling on Sept. 22.
In explaining the decision, DRB member Kyle Sipples said, “When I hear all the facts we’ve heard tonight, this is a homeless shelter…There may be some rooms that are held open for a more traditional purpose for this property but at the end of the day the majority of what is happening at this property falls under the definition of a temporary overnight shelter.”
The Fairbanks Inn was given 30 days to comply with town zoning regulations.
First responder numbers were not available for the Colonnade Inn.
However, Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris confirmed that the number of responses has “increased significantly.”
Not only have calls to the Colonnade increased, Harris said, but also to surrounding businesses that have been victims of crimes committed by the Colonnade’s emergency motel voucher residents.
It has also caused other non-criminal issues, Harris noted.
“Most recently there were issues with tenants storing junk cars and scrap metal in the parking lot that had to be addressed by zoning enforcement,” he said.
The Fairbanks Inn and Colonnade Inn are two of 76 hotels statewide participating in Vermont’s transitional housing and general assistance emergency housing programs.
Statewide spending for emergency hotel vouchers jumped from $6.9 million in 2019 to approximately $45 million per year over the past two years.
In Caledonia, Essex and Orleans County program spending increased from $371,000 in 2019 to $1.6 million in 2020, $2 million in 2021, and more than $3 million through Oct. 10 of this year.
Approximately 1,600 households use the program statewide, including 40 at the Fairbanks and 31 at the Colonnade, according to state officials.
The program has been funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency since the pandemic began.
Earlier this year the state reverted the program to pre-pandemic eligibility rules, which will provide homeless Vermonters with a hotel from for up to 18 months, with participants signing agreements with hotels in three-month increments.
Homeless people in the last two winters have mostly found shelter in motel rooms.
According to a report by Vermont State Auditor Doug Hoffer, Vermont “spent or awarded $190 million on emergency shelter (both community-based beds and GA Emergency Housing motel and hotel stays) and shelter-based services from FY17 to the spring of FY22, nearly 90% of which was spent during COVID.”
Vermont has spent more than $455 million to combat homelessness in the last six years, Hoffer found.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.