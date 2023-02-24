Closely peruse the display cases at Fairbanks Museum and you will find several featuring moths carefully mounted and labeled with details about the species and what makes them unique.
Museum Executive Director Adam Kane was not looking into one of the insect cases a couple weeks back, though, when he spied a live moth on the wolverine in the Imperiled Species display. It was not a case of Night At The Museum with the collections coming to life, and Kane knew that moths could put much of the museum’s collection in peril.
“It wasn’t a running and screaming through the museum moment,” said Kane, but he did drop everything and go straight to Director of Collections Beau Harris to investigate and begin their response plan immediately.
The culprit? Tineola bisselliella, the Webbing Clothes Moth, is a common pest that destroys fibers, especially fur.
“When you buy mothballs to keep them out of something, this is what you are fighting,” said Kane. They eat most organic matter, like clothes, leather, fur, wool, feathers.” The museum has all those things in its historical collection.
The problem, though, is that you just can’t toss preserved artifacts and animals in the washing machine or get something dry cleaned, like you would a sweater from your closet; and chemical treatment could damage the collection, parts of which date back to the mid 1800s. Kane said their approach to combat the moth is exposure to high heat or a deep freeze, specifically an extended duration at 130F or -20F.
The museum ordered a large, chest-style medical freezer, but since delivery time would be several weeks they looked for other steps they could take sooner and started thinking outside the box. This led them to the sauna at Rec Fit. Rec Fit and St. Johnsbury Academy barely skipped a beat when the museum approached them with the unusual request to use their sauna to heat specimens from their collection overnight.
“The Academy has been great,” said Kane. “It was an immediate yes.”
The museum has placed the mounts with identified moth activity into sealed plastic bags and brought a couple of batches of the sealed mounts to the sauna for overnight treatment while they await delivery of the freezer.
Thus far, moths have been positively identified in two display cases. The museum has placed a number of pheromone traps and UV traps around the facility to monitor for others. To a trained eye familiar with the collection there are some signs of damage to a few pieces, most notably the wolverine, said Kane, but the average patron wouldn’t notice it all. Curiously, the mounts that seem to be affected are the ones that were more recently acquired by the museum. The ones dating back to the early days of the museum haven’t been impacted, likely because of the more toxic taxidermy chemicals used at the time, such as arsenic.
Kane said instances like this are fairly common in the museum industry, although the last time Fairbanks had to cope with a collection concern was about 15 years ago when the facility had a mold issue.
“We have a bunch of really qualified staff that are capable of dealing with this,” Kane said, adding they are documenting everything they do with the anticipation that someday they will present their methods and findings at a museum conference.
Finding the silver lining in this, the museum has displayed notes of explanation about why some of the mounts are sealed in bags, describing the moth and the mitigation methods. From the note you’ll learn most of the damage is done in the moth’s larval stage, before they can fly.
Kane said, as amusing as the image might be, Rec Fit clients are not going to find the museum’s polar bear sitting in the sauna anytime soon. He hopes the issue will be reslolved in a few more weeks.
