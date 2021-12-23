There’s a spirit of giving in Bethlehem.
What began just across the river Vermont in the mid-2000s has sprouted up in Bethlehem after Jackie Lamothe moved there several years ago with her daughter, Ashley Lamothe.
Their entire River Road residence, inside and out, is all decked out in a Winter Wonderland, the North Pole of the North Country, where local children gather to take in the decorations — some stretching up toward 20 feet tall — and receive Christmas gifts, all donated by the mother and daughter.
This year’s annual community Christmas giving took place Saturday, Dec. 18, and involved 200 stockings stuffed with toys and goodies.
Turning out was Karen and John Little, of Lisbon, who took their granddaughters, Reese and Leighton
“We had a wonderful experience with Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Elf and Rudolph and enjoyed the wonderful display,” said Karen Littleton. “Jackie and her family are amazing and so giving. They epitomize the spirit of Christmas. They are so deserving of any recognition they receive for bringing so much joy to their community.”
Sue Farnham, of Lisbon, brought her granddaughter, Ellynn Williams, who Farnham said had a new dress to show Santa and refused to wear a coat in case it wrinkled her dress.
Farnham thanked the Lamothes for what they do for the kids in the area and said they “have a heart of gold.”
“There are so many families that can’t afford to go to Santa’s Village,” said Farnham. “This is a perfect place to see and talk with Santa … All five of my grandchildren have been treated to the experience of visiting the ‘big man in red’ and the magic you create for them. The oldest being 21, but he still remembers the wonderland [they] created.”
About a decade and a half ago, Jackie began the tradition, then small compared to today, at her home in McIndoe Falls.
“I always decorated big outside and a couple of the kids wanted to come in because I would decorate the whole inside of the house,” said Jackie. “We had maybe 10 people this first year. Then it just got bigger and bigger every year.”
When they first moved to Bethlehem, they rented a house on Cherry Valley Road.
“People came to the house and asked, ‘Is this a gift store?”’ said Jackie. “We saw 70 kids that year on Cherry Valley Road. Then we bought this home on River Road.”
Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lamothes’ community Christmas giving was not held, the only time in the 15 years it wasn’t done, said Ashley, who has been involved for eight years.
But in 2021 they were back, and unlike the first year on River Road, word had gotten out, and Saturday afternoon drew a large turnout.
“There were cars on both ends of our road, as far as we could see, the entire afternoon,” said Ashley.
Around 2 p.m., it began snowing, which made it look magical, said Jackie.
“This year, I said we’re definitely going to do it because we have all these beautiful things,” said Jackie. “We can’t have the kids in the house still because of COVID, so we decided to do it outside. I made 200 stockings this year and we gave them to the young kids, and the older kids 10 and up got bags of candy.”
2021 marked the highest number of stockings stuffed to date.
“We usually buy everything on clearance throughout the whole year,” said Jackie. “We hit all the stores, get clearance items, and I fill the stockings full of coloring books, crayons, and other things … And we gave out bells so the kids could ring them at 6 o’clock on Christmas Eve to help Santa take off.”
For the special day, Jackie is Mrs. Claus, taking care of the cookies and refreshments.
Ashley is the elf, taking care of the stockings.
This year, Chris Bagley, of Littleton, was Santa Claus.
Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer was Jackie’s other daughter, Samantha Marceau.
Her other daughter, Cheryl Lamothe, has been an elf in past years, but in 2021 was unable to make it to Bethlehem’s North Pole.
The little more than 10 stockings left over on Saturday were donated to children in domestic violence situations through Jackie’s daughter-in-law, Anna Lacasse, who works with the children.
“This year, we put a sofa outside so Santa Claus could sit with the kids and be more comfortable than just in a little chair,” said Jackie.
While that part went smooth, the decorations outside faced down some fierce winds during the last month.
Four inflatables, in fact, were lost.
“Every time the wind was bad, we’d have to go outside and lay everything down because our decorations are so big, they’re like 15 feet tall, a lot of them, and some are taller,” said Ashley. “We have big stands that we build. We build tables to keep everything hanging up. We have to run outside and lay everything down on the ground, and if we’re not fast enough, the wind knocks things down and it will take out decorations and break things.”
Their labor over the several weeks it takes to put up the decorations and their perseverance in keeping the holidays looking festive (they also decorate their home for Easter, Halloween, and Easter) has not gone unnoticed.
While the giving for children did not go on in 2020, the Lamothes did come in first place in the Bethlehem decorating contest.
“I love this town,” said Jackie, who noted that her neighbors have been friendly ever since they moved there.
For Christmas, Ashley said the aim is to tell a story with the decorations.
“It’s so nice because there’s so much going on outside,” said Ashley. “We have a big frosty scene going on, we have seven Frosty the Snowmen, and everybody comes to take pictures. We have penguins all over the place, homemade ornament decorations, all different kinds of cool stuff. It’s kind of like a story, it’s a big event, not like everybody showing up and just waiting to see Santa. Some people were there for 20 minutes, some a half hour, looking at the decorations, seeing Santa, getting cookies and milk. Kids had more time to see other kids and talk.”
Many children were overwhelmed, she said.
“A couple times when I gave them the stockings they just tried to pick something out that they wanted and I said, “You can take the whole thing,’ and they said, ‘The whole thing? You gave me this whole stocking, it was just the best gift ever.’ Everybody was so grateful.”
After a successful day of giving and a large turnout, Jackie said she and Ashley are going to be well-prepared next year.
“It’s really rewarding,” said Jackie. “I had a smile on my face all that night and the next day. We couldn’t stop thinking about how wonderful everybody was, this whole community and the people who stopped by. It couldn’t have begun and ended any better. Even the people who you don’t think would stop by, stop and pull over and say nice things. People appreciate it and it makes us feel good … That is what Christmas is all about — the children having fun and believing.”
