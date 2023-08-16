A mother died while trying to rescue one of her children at Franconia Falls on Tuesday.
Melissa Bagley, 44, of Lynn, Mass., dove into the water to save her 10-year-old son, who had slipped into the river.
She became trapped in the churning current and drowned, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Fish and Game, Bagley arrived with five family members and a friend at the Lincoln Woods trailhead at 1 p.m., planning to hike three miles to Franconia Falls.
At the falls, her 10-year-old son fell into a pool and was caught in the fast, circulating current.
Bagley and other family members went into the water to help. The 10-year-old was pulled to safety, but Bagley “immediately began to struggle,” and an 18-year-old son got stuck in the rocks.
Her husband, Sean, a Massachusetts police officer, retrieved her body from the water and then extricated the 18-year-old.
“The father was trying to find the mother. He eventually found her on a rock and immediately began CPR. Unfortunately she was unable to be revived. The father made it over to his [18-year old] son’s location and was able to pull him to safety. He went back to his wife’s location and waited for personnel to arrive,” said a Fish and Game statement.
Sean is a lieutenant with the Everett (Mass.) Police Department.
Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria called the incident “unimaginable.”
“As a parent, I know that there is nothing that any parent wouldn’t do for their child. Melissa did everything she could to protect her children and her family,” DeMaria wrote. “Yesterday’s events were unimaginable for Sean and his family. I ask our community to please keep Sean and his family in your thoughts, while also asking that we give them the time and space they need to mourn the death of Melissa. This tragic event is an important reminder to us all to never miss an opportunity to tell those you love how much they mean to you. My prayers are with Lieutenant Bagley and his family.”
Fish and Game were notified of the incident at 4 p.m.
They received a 911 text that a hiker needed assistance “with multiple people involved” and another text minutes later that indicated a possible drowning.
Unable to confirm the reports due to a lack of cell coverage at Franconia Falls, Lincoln Fire Department and Fish and Game conservation officers were dispatched to the scene.
Two of the family members, including the 18-year-old, were transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment.
The mother’s body was transported to the trailhead and picked up by Mayhew Funeral Home.
Franconia Falls is a popular hiking destination and swimming hole in the White Mountain National Forest. People can slide off rock slabs into pools of water, but a website that describes New England waterfalls cautions that people should “take a moment to observe the turbulence in the pool below the falls to help you gauge potential risks.”
Other people have drowned at the falls, including a 38-year-old man in July 2017, a 17-year-old hiker in August 2015 and a 39-year-old man in October 2003.
The AP contributed to this report.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.