GROVETON, N.H. — Groveton High School’s Class of 2023 graduates celebrated their many accomplishments during commencement exercises held on June 9th.

Several members of the class were involved in the ceremony: Brookelyn Fleury, Class Marshal, led the graduates through all the proceedings; Madison Ash, Class President and Third Honors Student, presided over the Pledge of Allegiance; and Valedictorian Dawson Owens performed on guitar his rendition of the National Anthem.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments