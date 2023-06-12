GROVETON, N.H. — Groveton High School’s Class of 2023 graduates celebrated their many accomplishments during commencement exercises held on June 9th.
Several members of the class were involved in the ceremony: Brookelyn Fleury, Class Marshal, led the graduates through all the proceedings; Madison Ash, Class President and Third Honors Student, presided over the Pledge of Allegiance; and Valedictorian Dawson Owens performed on guitar his rendition of the National Anthem.
After a welcoming message by GHS Principal Erin Messer, Madison Ash reminisced with her classmates over memories and laughs from the last four years, as well as some of the struggles. She quoted words to express her thoughts from a song performed by Miley Cyrus: “I may not know it, But these are the moments, that I’m gonna remember most, … There’s always gonna be another mountain, I’m always gonna wanna make it move … Ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side, It’s the climb.”
Madison told her classmates that their stories are what make them who they are. “Your story has all the friendships, memories, expenses, tears, wins and losses … Thank you all for being a part of my story.”
Salutatorian Katherine Bushey cited success as one of the topics of her address. “Everyone wants the same thing, success … Being successful is a common goal, but not everyone reaches it.”
Throughout all her high school experiences and all the “schpeels” she’s listened to, Katherine has determined that to have success, there must be motivation. “Motivation is not something that can be taught … it is something that you must learn yourself; it needs to come from within … That drive needs to come from you, not your parents, not your coaches, not your teachers, not your peers — you!”
She concluded by telling her classmates, “If you expect to achieve anything in your future, in whatever career path you choose, it is vital that you have the drive to make it happen … Opportunities are not just handed out to everyone, you need to make them for yourself … Make opportunities … and be successful!”
Valedictorian Dawson Owens spoke of the determination he has been filled with to face challenges. “I have found something worth more than all the money in the world; I discovered passion. I first found a way to express my view of the world … that words alone could never really do, by using art to depict what I see mentally and literally.”
Dawson spoke of his love for music, which helped him find his voice through many hardships. “These hardships have helped shape the man I have become … art and music have granted me the strength and endurance I needed to get through it all …”
Summing up his remarks, Dawson encouraged his classmates, “In short, nothing happens for a reason: but all of it, depending on how you face the austerity of life, contributes to the person you are to become … by following your heart, you can overcome even the grimmest of situations.
“… today is an opportunity for us all, and it is one of, if not the most important choice we will face in our lives; you can either soar high or stand down … it is all up to you to decide. So will you succumb to mediocrity or strive for prosperity?”
Groveton High School Class of 2023: Madison Ash, Evan Blanco, Katherine Bushey, Draegon Cammons, Blake Champagne, Nicholas Connerton, Heather Cox, Sarah Cox, Erika Dano, Brookelyn Fleury, Elizabeth Goodwin, Micki Grootenboer, Shyanne Hayes, Martha Hodge, Shayne Holmes, Jacob Jewell, Marissa Kenison, Kylee Lachance, Evan McAllister, Dawson Owens, Richard Prime, Summer Ronish, Ben Wheelock and Aiden Whiting.
Scholarships And Awards
Madison Ash: NH Scholar with a Traditional Pathway; GHS Booster Club; GHS Annual Alumni; Groveton Trailblazers Snowmobile Club; Hollis Sawyer Memorial; Lancaster Rotary Club; Richard P. Merrill Memorial; York Foundation Third Honors Award; York Award.
Evan Blanco: Greg Cloutier Memorial; Brody Leavitt Scholarship.
Katherine Bushey: N.H. Scholar with a STEM Pathway; GHS Booster Club; Roy Cascadden Scholarship; Fredonwarell Post 17 American Legion; Grant Mason Award; GHS Annual Alumni; Ramsay Family Memorial; Styles Family Memorial; York Foundation Salutatorian; York Award.
Draegon Cammons: Irene Carrier Stevens Memorial; Stratford Alumni Association; York Award.
Blake Champagne: York Award
Heather Cox: NH Scholar with a Traditional Pathway; York Award.
Sarah Cox: NH Scholar with a Traditional Pathway; Richard P. Merrill Memorial; York Award.
Brookelyn Fleury: Cheryl Hawkins Smith Memorial; Richard P. Merrill Memorial; Kathie Woodward Ruth Scholarship.
Elizabeth Goodwin: York Award.
Micki Grootenboer: NH Scholar with a STEM Pathway; GHS Booster Club; American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship for Area Students; Benton Masonic Lodge 88 F&AM; Paul Caron Memorial; Fluery-Kingsland Family; Fredonwarell Post 17 American Legion; Lancaster Lions Club; Lancaster Rotary Club; Dr. & Mrs. Vincent Paniccia Memorial; Ramsay Family Memorial; Riendeau Family Memorial; Kathie Woodward Ruth Scholarship; Sons of the Legion; Shippee Family “Future Leaders”; York Award.
Martha Hodge: American Legion Auxiliary Groveton High School; Fredonwarell Post 17 American Legion; Lewis E. Micucci Memorial; Sons of the Legion; Evelyn Swift Young Scholarship; Gerald Whitaker Scholarship; York Award.
Marissa Kenison: NH Scholar with a Traditional Pathway; Brandon Davis Scholarship; GHS Booster Club; NH Higher Education Assistance Fund College Cash Scholarship; Paul & Helen Rice Memorial; York Award.
Kylee Lachance: John C. Hutchins Prize; Richard P. Merrill Memorial; North Country Board of Realtors; Mabel Palmer Memorial; York Award.
Dawson Owens: NH Scholar with an Arts Pathway; York Foundation Valedictorian Award.
Richard Prime: Bernard C. Nugent, Mary L. Nugent and Bernard C. Nugent Jr. Scholarship; Barbara A. Savage Memorial; Stratford Alumni Association; York Award.
Ben Wheelock: NH Scholar with a Traditional Pathway; York Award.
Aiden Whiting: Tod J. Collins Memorial; GHS Booster Club; Chandler D. Matthews; Morrison Memorial; Evelyn Swift Young Scholarship; York Award; White Mountains Community College 3 Credit Course Scholarship.
