An unusual motor home does not pose an imminent public safety threat, according to Haverhill Police.

Over the weekend Facebook posts warned of a motor home seen in the Haverhill area, with graffiti on the exterior. Some claimed the operator had attempted to proposition women, or lure children into the vehicle.

One post was shared thousands of times and generated dozens of comments.

However, multiple police agencies reportedly dealt with the conspicuous camper over the past few days and reported only minor motor vehicle infractions, and no serious criminal activity.

The Facebook post appeared to have been deleted as of Monday evening.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments