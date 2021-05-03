An unusual motor home does not pose an imminent public safety threat, according to Haverhill Police.
Over the weekend Facebook posts warned of a motor home seen in the Haverhill area, with graffiti on the exterior. Some claimed the operator had attempted to proposition women, or lure children into the vehicle.
One post was shared thousands of times and generated dozens of comments.
However, multiple police agencies reportedly dealt with the conspicuous camper over the past few days and reported only minor motor vehicle infractions, and no serious criminal activity.
The Facebook post appeared to have been deleted as of Monday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.