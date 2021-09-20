A ride to remember.
The Flyin’ Iron Motorcycle Club will host the Mike & Jacqueline Benefit Ride on Saturday in honor of two local residents who tragically lost their lives.
Michael, 35, and Jacqeline George, 36, of Jefferson, were killed in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 29. Michael was a Flyin’ Iron member.
“It’s a lot of sorrow,” said Bruce Emmons, one of the event organizers. “They were great people. Everybody in the club loved them. They were funny, smart, and happy all the time, and they loved each other like you wouldn’t even believe.”
The event will serve as a fundraiser for the George’s six kids ages 11 to 17. The Georges were a blended family and now those children are divided between three different homes.
“We felt like we needed to do something for the kids,” Emmons said, noting, “The kids were up here quite a bit with Mike and Jacqueline. The kids loved the club and the guys in the club. They camped here all the time with their mom and dad.”
The ride will begin at the club’s headquarters at 2250 Route 116 in Bethlehem. Registration will take place on-site ($15 for riders, $10 for passengers, and $25 for cars). Gates open at 9:30 a.m. and kick-stands go up at 10:30 a.m.
The ride will travel approximately 75 miles and pass through Bethlehem, Littleton, Dalton, Lancaster, Jefferson and Whitefield.
It will be followed by a barbecue, prize raffle and 50/50 raffle at the Flyin’ Iron clubhouse.
Several local businesses including White Mountain Footwear Group, Littleton Office Supply Inc., Home Depot, Attitash Grand Summit Motel, and the Omni Mt. Washington Hotel have made cash donations or contributed raffle prizes
It’s unclear how many riders will take part but a Facebook post for the event has been shared more than 230 times.
“We hope it’s going to be a real big thing,” Emmons said.
All funds raised will be deposited into a trust. Those unable to attend can donate to the Mike and Jacqueline Benefit Fund at Passumpsic Bank, 81 Meadow St., Littleton, N.H., 03561.
In addition, a separate GoFundMe campaign has raised $13,180 to cover funeral arrangements and assist the George’s six children.
