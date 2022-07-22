Motorcycles lead the way on Route 2 in St. Johnsbury Friday afternoon in a procession honoring the life of Gary Bumps, a former Danville resident who died on July 4. The motorcycles were a tribute to his love of riding. Also joining the procession were town of St. Johnsbury highway department trucks in recognition of his 30 years working on the road crew. The procession left Maplefields and traveled to Drew Kelsey Cemetery on Tampico Road in Danville where a graveside service was held. (Photo by Dana Gray)
It's nearly 90 degrees on Friday, July 22, 2022, and trucks with snowplows travel west on Route 2 in St. Johnsbury, taking part in a procession honoring the life of Gary Bumps, a former Danville resident who died on July 4. Motorcycles led the procession in tribute to Bumps' love of riding. Also joining the procession were town of St. Johnsbury highway department trucks in recognition of his 30 years working on the road crew. The procession left Maplefields and traveled to Drew Kelsey Cemetery on Tampico Road in Danville where a graveside service was held. (Photo by Dana Gray)
