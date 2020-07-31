A Lyndonville motorcyclist was critically injured on Friday afternoon when he collided with a car on Route 18 in Waterford.

According to Vermont State Police, Jeffrey Houde, 23, was riding his 2019 Yamaha when he crashed into Irving Lang, 80, of Monroe. Trooper Adam Aremburg said at approximately 4:45 p.m. Lang was operating a 2016 Chrysler 200s, entered the intersection from the I-93 exit 1 off-ramp onto VT RT 18, and collided with Houde.

