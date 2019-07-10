A man from Philadelphia riding a motorcycle near the intersection of East Burke Road and Pinehurst Street suffered minor injuries in a crash with two other vehicles Tuesday afternoon.
Lyndonville Police Officer Brandon Thrailkill reported that John Wieme, 34, was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle on East Burke Road when a Honda CRV driven by Joan Elliott-Mata, 71, of Newark, pulled onto the road from Pinehurst. The motorcyle hit the Honda and then slid into a 2013 Jeep Compass driven by Trisha Potter, 21, in the opposite lane.
