Motorcyclist Dies From Injuries Suffered In Crash

A Marshfield man who crashed his motorcycle in West Burke on Monday died the next day at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Brian Robinson, 32, was riding a 2007 Kawasaki Vulcan from Burke Hollow Road onto Sugarhouse Road when he collided with a manure spreader truck entering the same road from a different direction.
State police are still investigating exactly what happened, but Trooper Schlesinger said a witness reported that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and didn’t see the truck in time to brake. Due to a lack of impact damage on the side of the truck, troopers suspect Robinson tried to lay the motorcycle down and slid under the truck’s trailer.
With injuries described as near amputations to both legs and possible other internal injuries, Robinson was taken from the scene by Lyndon Rescue to the Burke Town School where the plan was for a DHART helicopter to land and load him for air transport to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The helicopter did land on the school grounds with assistance from members of the East Burke Fire Brigade, but it did not leave with the patient. It was determined by medical personnel that additional units of blood were needed quickly so they kept the man in the ambulance for a trip to NVRH. A vehicle with additional blood left from NVRH to intercept the ambulance en route.
After getting the additional blood, the ambulance then continued on to NVRH and the helicopter was sent to the hospital landing zone where Robinson was loaded for the flight to Dartmouth Hitchcock.
An obituary honoring Robinson appears in today’s edition on Page A2.
