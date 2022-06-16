Route 5 in St. Johnsbury just south of the Vermont State Police barracks is closed on Thursday, June 16, 2022, while state police investigate a crash that killed a motorcyclist from Quebec. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Route 5 in St. Johnsbury just south of the Vermont State Police barracks is closed on Thursday, June 16, 2022, while state police investigate a crash that killed a motorcyclist from Quebec. (Photo by Dana Gray)
CALEX EMS crewmember Kelly Mims and Trooper Sean Brennan check for damage to a helmet worn by a motorcyclist who died in a crash on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Route 5 in St. Johnsbury just south of the Vermont State Police barracks is closed on Thursday, June 16, 2022, while state police investigate a crash that killed a motorcyclist from Quebec. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Route 5 in St. Johnsbury just south of the Vermont State Police barracks is closed on Thursday, June 16, 2022, while state police investigate a crash that killed a motorcyclist from Quebec. (Photo by Dana Gray)
CALEX EMS crewmember Kelly Mims and Trooper Sean Brennan check for damage to a helmet worn by a motorcyclist who died in a crash on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A motorcycle rider was killed after the motorcycle she was on crashed on Route 5 near the Vermont State Police barracks Thursday afternoon.
Judith Dion, 53, of Mont-Saint-Gregoire, Quebec, was on a 2018 Harley Davidson operated by Dany Bouchard, 52, Mont-Saint-Gregoire, Quebec, when he lost control of the motorcycle trying to avoid another motorcycle in their riding party.
A report by Trooper Chad Weikel notes that Guy Clouatre, 61, of Henryville, Quebec, operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle lost control, causing him to lay the motorcycle down in the travel portion of the roadway. Bouchard and Dion were following close behind, and Bouchard tried to avoid the other motorcycle, resulting in an uncontrollable crash occurring, throwing both riders from the motorcycle.
Despite efforts to revive Dion through CPR by St. Johnsbury Firefighter Dennis Farnham, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bouchard suffered a minor leg injury and was taken by CALEX to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
A medical examiner was called to the scene, and the body could not be removed until the examiner arrived to authorize its removal. A sheet covered the body as multiple troopers and officers investigated the crash.
Route 5 was closed to traffic during the investigation for more than two hours.
Driving a tractor-trailer behind the group of motorcycles, Bernard Roy said he saw one of the motorcycles towing a trailer start to lose control when the trailer began swaying. About 100 feet of skid marks from Roy’s truck tires were left on the road when he braked for the crash happening in front of him.
There was a third motorcycle at the scene that was not involved in the crash. All three motorcycles had Quebec license plates. All operators and riders had helmets.
Motorcycle Week in Laconia, N.H. has meant an increased number of motorcycles passing through the region.
The same area of Route 5 has been the scene of past motorcycle crashes. Two motorcyclists from Quebec were injured in an August 2003 crash. The crash occurred when the first of three riders lost control of his motorcycle. The second rider swerved to miss his friend, but the third rider struck one of the riders in front of him before hitting the guardrail and ejecting both himself and his passenger over the rail and down a slight embankment.
One of the riders suffered serious injuries and was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center by rescue helicopter.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.