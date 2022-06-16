Motorcyclist Dies In Route 5, St. Johnsbury Crash

ST. JOHNSBURY - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing on Route 5 near the Vermont State Police barracks Thursday afternoon.
The male, riding south in a group of three motorcyclists, was thrown from the motorcycle over the guardrail. Despite efforts to revive him through CPR, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A medical examiner was called to the scene, and the body could not be removed until the examiner arrived to authorize its removal. A sheet covered the body as multiple troopers and officers investigated the crash scene.
Route 5 was closed to traffic during the investigation.
Driving a tractor-trailer behind the group of motorcycles, Bernard Roy said the motorcyclist who died was operating a motorcycle towing a trailer. He said the trailer was swaying just before the operator lost control. About 100 feet of skidmarks from Roy's truck tires were left on the road when he braked for the crash happening in front of him.
By mid-afternoon on Thursday, state police were not ready to release the name of the victim.
The only other injury reported among the motorcyclists was a minor leg injury. CALEX transported the person to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
All three motorcycles involved had Quebec license plates.
