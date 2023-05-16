St. Johnsbury Firefighters and CALEX Ambulance personnel carry the operator of a motorcycle that crashed on Severance Hill Road in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 to a gurney. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Vermont State Trooper Ryan Aremburg prepares to mark with green spray paint the place where a front motorcycle wheel came to rest after it separated from the motorcycle in a crash on Severance Hill Road in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The operator of a motorcycle suffered injuries when he lost control and crashed on Severance Hill Road on Tuesday.
The operator was identified as Joshua Harring. His destroyed motorcycle lay next to the guardrail, while passersby and rescue workers found him in a shallow ditch on the other side of the road.
Among the first on the scene was Sabrina Boutin, of Wheelock, who arrived soon after it happened. She said Harring was conscious but in obvious pain. She said it looked like a broken wrist and a broken ankle. He was wearing a helmet.
St. Johnsbury Firefighters were the first to arrive among emergency responders. Soon after, CALEX Ambulance arrived and EMTs worked to stabilize Harring before he was lifted onto a gurney and wheeled to the ambulance.
He was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for initial treatment but a DHART helicopter was called to the hospital for an emergency flight to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Witnesses say Harring was operating the motorcycle at high speed before the crash. He was traveling south when he crossed onto the northbound lane and left the road, briefly traveling on the shoulder. Tire marks show that the motorcycle then returned to the road and crashed, coming to rest against the guardrail. The distance between when Harring left the roadway and where the motorcycle came to rest was roughly 100 yards.
Broken-off motorcycle parts covered a wide area. The front tire had separated from the motorcycle and came to rest about 40 yards beyond the motorcycle on the opposite side of the road.
Traffic was stopped in both directions for about 90 minutes while state police investigated, and the roadway was cleaned up.
Trooper Ryan Aremburg was on the scene investigating the crash.
