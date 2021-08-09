BURKE — A man on a motorcycle suffered serious injuries after striking a manure spreader truck Monday afternoon.
It was reported that the injuries to the motorcyclist included double leg amputation.
At the scene of the crash near the intersection of Brook and Sugarhouse roads, Vermont State Police did not have an official word on his condition. Trooper Jason Schlesinger, who was with six other troopers to investigate the crash, said the man’s condition was “not good.” The man’s identification was not available at the scene.
The man on the motorcycle was taken from the scene by Lyndon Rescue to the Burke Town School where the plan was for a DHART helicopter to land and load him for air transport to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The helicopter did land on the school grounds with assistance from members of the East Burke Fire Brigade, but it did not leave with the patient. It was determined by medical personnel that additional units of blood were needed quickly so they kept the man in the ambulance for a trip to NVRH. A vehicle with additional blood left from NVRH to intercept the ambulance en route.
After getting the additional blood, the ambulance then continued on to NVRH and the helicopter was sent to the hospital landing zone.
Access to Sugarhouse Road and Brook Road was closed beginning late in the afternoon as the crash investigation was done. Debris was strewn near the crashed motorcycle. The manure spreader truck was parked nearby.
Matthew Gilman, 47, of Lyndon Center, was driving the truck. He had just made a turn off Burke Hollow Road and was starting up Sugarhouse Road when the motorcycle struck his vehicle. He said he didn’t hear anything or see the motorcycle.
Trooper Schlesinger said a witness reported that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, entering Sugarhouse Road from the opposite direction of Burke Hollow Road. The trooper said it appears the motorcyclist didn’t see the truck in time to brake and tried to lay the motorcycle down and slid under the truck’s trailer.
After realizing that he was involved in a crash, Gilman said he stopped the truck and went to see if he could aid the man. At the man’s side, Gilman said the man was talking and said his name is “Brian.”
“His first name’s Brian,” said Gilman. “That’s all he told us and he was going home.”
Gilman said he was driving slowly when the motorcycle struck the truck.
“Hopefully he makes it,” Gilman said.
West Burke firefighters assisted at the crash scene.
