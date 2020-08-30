LYNDONVILLE — Motorcyclists from far and wide gathered Sunday to remember Philip Barrett, a fallen fellow rider.

The gloomy weather of the day was was exceeded by the respectful mood among the large contingent of riders who gathered at Hoagie’s Restaurant for a ride in tribute to Barrett, their friend and brother who passed away last Wednesday while riding with two other members of the Broken Jokers Motorcycle Club on Red Village Road in Lyndonville. The East Burke resident was 43 years of age.

