Part of the crowd is shown at Hoagie's Restaurant in Lyndonville on Sunday as Dan Verge, right, says a prayer prior to the Tribute Ride to Philip Barrett. At left is Curtis Larrabee, who also led the gathering in a prayer. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Candy Fox, left, and Alicia DeGreenia embrace at Sunday's Tribute Ride to Philip Barrett. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Motorcyclists at Sunday's Tribute Ride travel toward Lyndonville on Red Village Road. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Onlookers encourage motorcyclists as they pull out of Hoagie's parking lot for the start of Sunday's Tribute Ride to Philip Barrett. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
LYNDONVILLE — Motorcyclists from far and wide gathered Sunday to remember Philip Barrett, a fallen fellow rider.
The gloomy weather of the day was was exceeded by the respectful mood among the large contingent of riders who gathered at Hoagie’s Restaurant for a ride in tribute to Barrett, their friend and brother who passed away last Wednesday while riding with two other members of the Broken Jokers Motorcycle Club on Red Village Road in Lyndonville. The East Burke resident was 43 years of age.
