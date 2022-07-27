Motorist Cited After Crashing Into Lakeside Deck

A Glover man was cited after Vermont State Police investigated a truck crash into a deck along Shadow Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

Scot Riggie, 61, was charged with driving while under license suspension for reportedly driving a 2001 Chevrolet Truck on Shadow Lake Road in Glover. Trooper Logan Miller noted in a press release that police became aware of Riggie’s crime when they went to Shadow Lake about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in response to a crash report.

