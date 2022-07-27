Motorist Cited After Crashing Into Lakeside Deck

A Glover man was cited after Vermont State Police investigated a truck crash into a deck along Shadow Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
Scot Riggie, 61, was charged with driving while under license suspension for reportedly driving a 2001 Chevrolet Truck on Shadow Lake Road in Glover. Trooper Logan Miller noted in a press release that police became aware of Riggie’s crime when they went to Shadow Lake about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in response to a crash report.
According to Trooper Miller, police determined Riggie was driving on Shadow Lake Road when he veered from the road near Leland Lane. The vehicle crashed into a few trees before landing on a deck near the shore of the lake. The deck was destroyed, the trooper noted.
Wrights Towing retrieved the truck; it had damage to the front end, roof and undercarriage.
No injuries were reported. The trooper stated that Riggie was wearing a seat belt when he crashed.
VSP was assisted by Glover Ambulance, Glover Fire and the Department of Natural Resources. In addition to the criminal citation, Riggie was ticketed for failing to maintain his lane of travel.
“He was looking to the right at the other side of the lake and drove the way he was looking,” Trooper Miller said in an email.
The arraignment in Orleans Superior Court is set for Aug. 30.
