WALDEN — A man driving a Toyota pickup appears to have suffered a medical event before veering off Rt. 15 late Tuesday afternoon.

The pickup came to rest in the snow-covered property at 5933 Rt. 15 about 30 yards off the road. Near it was a tractor that had been driven there to help get the truck back onto the road. Behind the tractor and shielded from motorists passing on Rt. 15 were medical personnel from Hardwick Rescue Squad trying to revive the man through CPR.

