A Toyota pickup is off the road at 5933 Rt. 15 in Walden late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2022, with emergency vehicles and personnel nearby. The driver of the truck that traveled off the road for about 80 yards before stopping was pronounced dead at the scene. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A Vermont State Police vehicle is parked near the driveway of 5933 Rt. 15 in Walden late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, 2022, as troopers investigated the death of the driver of the pictured Toyota pickup. (Photo by Dana Gray)
WALDEN — A man driving a Toyota pickup appears to have suffered a medical event before veering off Rt. 15 late Tuesday afternoon.
The pickup came to rest in the snow-covered property at 5933 Rt. 15 about 30 yards off the road. Near it was a tractor that had been driven there to help get the truck back onto the road. Behind the tractor and shielded from motorists passing on Rt. 15 were medical personnel from Hardwick Rescue Squad trying to revive the man through CPR.
Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:32 p.m.
State police were on the scene investigating. It is believed to be an untimely death caused by a medical event unrelated to the vehicle’s operation. Authorities had not released the name of the man by press time.
The truck was heading west on Rt. 15 when it left the road and traveled about 80 yards before coming to a stop.
Walden firefighters responded to assist at the scene.
This is the second motorist death along Rt. 15 in Walden this month. On Dec. 12, Rene Rose, of St. Johnsbury, died in a two-vehicle crash.
