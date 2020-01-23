ST. JOHNSBURY — Police officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a motorist involved in a two-car crash in the parking lot at Family Dollar on Railroad Street.
Officer George Johnson reported that it was almost 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday when police were sent to the store parking lot to investigate a crash. It was reported that a female driver had backed up and struck another vehicle, damaging both her car and the other car. Witnesses saw the impact.
