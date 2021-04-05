Vermont State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the motorist whose vehicle side-swiped a car on Interstate 91 on Saturday night.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt reported that the crash happened about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday near milemarker 95 on the interstate in Fairlee.

Michael Simpson, 44, of Woodsville, N.H., was driving a 2021 Subaru CrossTrek northbound in the right lane when a silver sedan, traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane, side-swiped his vehicle. The passing car did not stop despite the crash.

Trooper Rancourt noted that Simpson’s car has moderate driver’s side damage because of the crash. The silver sedan likely has passenger side damage.

Anyone with information about this crash or the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contacted Trooper Rancourt of the Vermont State Police at 748-3111.

