Vermont State Police reported that a driver from Charleston steered into an oncoming truck on Route 100 in Newport Center Tuesday afternoon while trying to pass a plow truck.
Tiffany Crandall, 41, suffered injuries when the 2010 Buick Lacross she was driving crashed head-on into a 2020 Chevy box truck driven by Bruce Santaw, 69, Jay. Both drivers suffered what Trooper Logan Miller stated were “non life-threatening” injuries. Both were taken to North Country Hospital. Both were wearing seat belts when the vehicles crashed.
Trooper Miller reported that Crandall had been traveling south on Rt. 100 and was behind a plow truck. She attempted to pass the plow truck and while in the northbound lane collided with the box truck, according to the police report. Trooper Miller ticketed Crandall $220 for improper passing and $249 for a license suspension violation.
It was snowing at the time of the crash, and the road surface had snow on it.
The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Newport Center Fire, and Newport Ambulance assisted at the crash scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.