Two motorists from Concord were taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Tuesday morning after crashing into each other on Leonard Hill Road in East Concord.

Rose Gee, 78, and Catherine Silsby, 51, were both driving partially in the middle of the road at the time of impact, reported Vermont State Police Sgt. Lyle Decker. Damage was listed as substantial to Gee’s 2013 Hyundai Elantra and Silsby’s 2013 Subaru Imprezza.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments