DERBY LINE - Motorists experienced a relatively long delay entering the U.S. at border crossings in Derby Line on Thursday afternoon.
The delay of almost an hour for some motorists at the Derby Line Route 5 crossing was due to computer problems that were affecting other ports as well, according to one U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.