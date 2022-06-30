LITTLETON — More than 60 cars were lined up at Simon’s Market on Thursday morning.
The reason? Cheap fuel.
The Littleton gas station slashed prices from $4.85 to $2.85 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in partnership with Americans For Prosperity-New Hampshire.
The event allowed North Country drivers to fill their tanks at a deep discount before the holiday weekend.
Store owner Matt Simon, a Republican state representative, said motorists purchased a total of 1,031 gallons and saved a combined $2,587.81 over the course of 90 minutes.
“A lot of people are struggling to afford the gas they are putting in their car. We’re not a super wealthy neighborhood, so it was a good opportunity to provide some gas relief for people,” he said.
Those who waited patiently to fill their tanks described how record gas prices, double what they were in 2020, have impacted their lives.
Restaurant employee Samson Gould of Twin Mountain said his 70-mile round-trip commute to North Conway now costs $35 per day.
“It’s gotten pretty unaffordable to get back and forth to work,” he said.
Scott and Nikki Reno of Lisbon said trips to visit friends and family in the Manchester area now cost them $100.
“The inflation is getting ridiculous,” Nikki said. “We’re starting to wonder when we can enjoy the summer because of the gas prices.”
Tractor-trailer driver Emile Lessard of Littleton (who was gassing up his personal vehicle) said that fuel expenses for his daily 500-mile round trip to Hartford, Conn., have doubled to $600, a cost borne by his employer.
“He’s losing his shirt on fuel prices,” Lessard said.
Americans For Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group funded by mega-donors Charles and David Koch, organized Thursday’s event as part of its “Trust Cost Of Washington Tour.”
AFP’s message is that President Joe Biden’s energy policy has inflated gas prices.
They plan to host 100 events nationwide, partnering with local gas stations to temporarily lower the price of gas to $2.38, the average cost per gallon when Biden took office in January 2021.
“Right now New Hampshire citizens, as well as all Americans, are being crushed by the impact of high inflation. Nowhere is this more obvious or noticeable than when they fill up a tank at a gas station,” said AFP-NH director Greg Moore. “What we are saying is we can change these policies.
Simon shares that sentiment.
For instance, he said, if the Biden administration allowed more domestic production, it would bolster American fuel supplies and lessen dependence on foreign oil.
“When we cut off our own supply then Russia has a much larger say on what they can charge us when they sell it to us,” he said.
For much of the 90-minute event, cars were backed up nearly a half-mile along Union Street, all the way to the original Lahout’s Ski Shop.
Some waited an hour or more for their turn.
Simon was encouraged by the turnout.
“As somebody who represents this area as a public servant, it’s just really gratifying to be able to lend some assistance, with gas prices being as high as they are,” he said.
“Listening to [people’s] stories, it just makes you feel good to know you’re doing something to help them out. Maybe overall, in the grand scheme of things, it’s a fairly small gesture. But some of these people are saving $40 or $50, and that can go towards food and other expenses.”
While mixing business and politics can sometimes pose problems, Simon said, he viewed Thursday’s event as something more.
“I try to keep the politics out of the business as much as possible. But when you have an opportunity to do something like this and help people out, I mean, that’s why I ran for office, to make people’s lives better if I can,” he said. “This was an opportunity to do that. And, sure, politics are involved today. But I think it’s worthwhile.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.