ST. JOHNSBURY — Police believe the drivers of two vehicles targeted a man on foot along Railroad Street, with one of the vehicles striking him and a building, before both cars left the scene.

Details were few by press time as Capt. Jason Gray reported that the investigation was in its earliest phase. One of the two alleged drivers in the hit-and-run was in custody and the other driver was still being sought. Witnesses provided information about the vehicles involved.

Police intend to charge the drivers with a felony count of aggravated assault with a vehicle.

Obvious injuries to the struck pedestrian were to his right leg and left hand. When CALEX rescue personnel arrived to render aid, the man was standing with his right pants leg lifted to expose scrapes and cuts to his right leg. Most of his weight was being supported by his left leg. The man was evaluated in the back of an ambulance but refused transport to the hospital. Before being helped onto a gurney, a large hunting knife was removed from his pants.

The man was hit in the parking lot between Jack’s Lazer Car Wash and the building that houses Dead River Company and was the former home of Subway. The former Subway building was struck by one of the vehicles, causing damage that included smashed exterior electric panels.

St. Johnsbury Firefighters evaluated the damage and checked the building to make sure there was no chance of an electrical spark that could ignite the building.

