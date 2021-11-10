ST. JOHNSBURY — Police believe the drivers of two vehicles targeted a man on foot along Railroad Street, with one of the vehicles striking him and a building, before both cars left the scene.
Details were few by press time as Capt. Jason Gray reported that the investigation was in its earliest phase. One of the two alleged drivers in the hit-and-run was in custody and the other driver was still being sought. Witnesses provided information about the vehicles involved.
Police intend to charge the drivers with a felony count of aggravated assault with a vehicle.
Obvious injuries to the struck pedestrian were to his right leg and left hand. When CALEX rescue personnel arrived to render aid, the man was standing with his right pants leg lifted to expose scrapes and cuts to his right leg. Most of his weight was being supported by his left leg. The man was evaluated in the back of an ambulance but refused transport to the hospital. Before being helped onto a gurney, a large hunting knife was removed from his pants.
The man was hit in the parking lot between Jack’s Lazer Car Wash and the building that houses Dead River Company and was the former home of Subway. The former Subway building was struck by one of the vehicles, causing damage that included smashed exterior electric panels.
St. Johnsbury Firefighters evaluated the damage and checked the building to make sure there was no chance of an electrical spark that could ignite the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.