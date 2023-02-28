The Mt. Orne Covered Bridge along Route 135 in Lancaster will undergo repairs to help fix damage caused when a tractor trailer driver failed to make clearance and crashed into the top in July 2019. (File Photo by Arlene Allin)
The Mt. Orne Covered Bridge along Route 135 in Lancaster will undergo repairs to help fix damage caused when a tractor trailer driver failed to make clearance and crashed into the top in July 2019. (File Photo by Arlene Allin)
LANCASTER — Starting on Thursday, the Mount Orne Covered Bridge will be closed for repairs.
Work will take approximately two weeks, and cross-state traffic will be detoured to the Lancaster-Guildhall crossing (5 miles north) and Dalton-Gilman crossing (5.5 miles south) during that time.
Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
The 266-foot-long Howe truss bridge, that was built in 1911, spans the Connecticut River along Route 135 between Lancaster and Lunenburg and is maintained by the towns.
Arnold M. Graton Associates Inc. of Holderness will straighten the bridge, install missing cross beams, replace gables and siding on the Lancaster side, and patch bullet holes in the roof.
The parties responsible for the bullet holes are unknown.
The structural work will repair damage done in 2019, when an oversized truck drove through the bridge.
The $6,000 project will be paid for through state money to repair red list bridges.
Graton Associates will begin work upon completion of another project, the repair and renovation of the Mechanic Street Covered Bridge.
The 160-year-old bridge was damaged in July when an oversized vehicle passed through it, smashing gables at both entrances and splintering diagonal trusses along the entire southern site.
The Select Board authorized $45,000 in crash repairs, covered by insurance, and approximately $52,000 for long overdue bridge re-decking, which was paid for through state “red list bridge” funds.
During the project, re-decking costs rose 50 percent, because Graton Associates discovered permanent 12 inch spikes had been used during the last deck replacement, instead of traditional eight inch spikes.
That required Graton Associates to take additional measures to remove and replace the deck, but the cost overrun was covered by the “red list bridge” funds, with no impact on the municipal budget.
The Mechanic Street Covered Bridge is a one-lane Paddleford truss bridge that crosses the Israel river was originally built in 1862 and was renovated twice, in 1962 and 2006.
