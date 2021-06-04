LYNDONVILLE — The recent Memorial Day holiday weekend was the busiest ever at the Village Sport Shop Trailside, on the Wildflower Inn’s property on bucolic Darling Hill Road.
That despite the fact that the Canadian border remains closed.
The traffic suggests the biking season is going to be red hot this year. And that’s just fine with co-owner, Carrie Tomczyk she said during a visit at the bike shop/bar on Wednesday afternoon.
Tomczyk runs the family business with her brother, Chris Hibshman… their parents founded the bike shop in downtown Lyndonville, where the original location still operates on Route 5, in 1978.
The only problem this season is that demand is likely to outstrip supply, as people flock to the Northeast Kingdom for the mountainous landscape, wide-open spaces, beautiful people and fresh air.
But global supply chain shutdowns and shipping challenges have bogged the local company down and are likely to prevent it from keeping pace.
According to Tomczyk, inventory is down on rentals and bikes for sale.
She said the business has only been able to get about 30 percent of its usual fleet for bike rentals this season, so supplies are down at a time when demand is at an all-time high.
High demand and low supply is “great and a bit frustrating for the bike shops,” said Tomczyk. “Demand went through the roof, everybody was seeking to get outside, and everyone was moving to Vermont.”
She said they are doing their best to keep up with demand - and they do have bikes to sell and lease, as well as inventory, but not everything they’d like - and they’re told it could be until 2023 “before things catch up.”
Students at nearby Lyndon Institute, who are learning to repair mountain bikes as part of a course at the local high school, have been told by their teacher, a bicycle mechanic, “This is the year to practice flow,” meaning, she said, “You CANNOT break your bike right now,” because parts are that hard to come by.
“There are the random bikes coming in, and if you just so happen to be in the right place and find a bike that fits you and a style you like, buy it, don’t wait,” recommends Tomczyk. “It’s desperate times.”
Tomcyzk said her brother Chris is the one who does the ordering and understands the supply strain happening right now. He had the foresight to over-order at the start of the pandemic and equated it to when gun enthusiasts were worried about getting ammo when former President Barack Obama took office. The demand was incredibly high and the supply chain simply could not keep up.
Local mountain biking instructor and business owner Christsonthy Drellos stopped by the Village Sports Shop Trailside to say hello, and agreed that the more high-end investor can find gear and supplies, and get outfitted with equipment that will stand the test of time.
Demand remains high and people are being drawn to mountain biking more and more, she concurs.
Her business, Blue Sky Mtb is growing. “It’s very busy, we have a lot of new riders and they are super interested in building skills.”
The Kingdom Trails Association’s trail etiquette credo is part of what Blue Sky uses to acclimate new riders to the KTA network, which relies on the generosity of nearly 100 private landowners who permit trail access across their property to allow the extensive and wildly popular trail system to continue to prosper, a major economic driver for the entire region.
Drellos said the new KTA Ride With Gratitude credo is being embraced and is important for the local trail system’s sustainability.
That it’s a busy time even as supplies are strained is a good thing, Drellos observed, “I guess in a sense it’s a positive to have more people out on bikes for the first time. People are ending up with really good gear (because that’s what’s available).”
Back to those Memorial Day weekend stats at the Village Sports Shop Trailside: the numbers were stronger than the busiest year on record at the spot in 2019 - and that’s without the important Canadian mountain biking traffic that’s critical to the trails network here.
“I think it’s going to be a really busy summer,” smiles Tomczyk. “People are coming and we’re plunked right in the middle of it.”
